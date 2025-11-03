Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi, born in Ilase-Ijesha, Osun State, rose from a career in the Nigeria Customs Service to become Senator for Osun East, anchoring his tenure on community development, agriculture and committee leadership.

Who Is Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi?

Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi is a Nigerian politician and retired customs officer who, until recently, represented the Osun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He is best known for his activism in agricultural support for his constituents, legislative involvement in customs and industry committees, and his high-profile resignation from the PDP in mid-2025.

His Profile Summary

Full Name Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi Date of Birth / Age 12 July 1952 (age approximately 73 years as of 2025) State of Origin Osun State, Nigeria Local Government Area Ilase-Ijesa (Obokun LGA) Tribe/Ethnicity Yoruba, Ijesa Religion Christian (Anglican heritage) Marital Status Married Political Party Formerly PDP; resigned membership 12 June 2025 Current Position Senator representing Osun East (until present term) Years Active in Politics Elected to the Senate in 2019; active in politics for many years Net Worth (Estimated) Approx. US $1 Million (circa Naira equivalent) according to some online estimates

ADVERTISEMENT

Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi’s Early Life and Education

Senator Fadahunsi was born on 12 July 1952 at Ilase-Ijesa in the Obokun Local Government Area of Osun State, to Late Chief Israel Adekunbi Fadahunsi and Chief (Mrs) Emily Fadahunsi, both indigenes of Ilase-Ijesa. He began his primary education at St Paul’s Anglican Primary School, Ilase-Ijesa, and proceeded to Abebeyin Anglican Modern School in Atakunmosa West for his secondary education beginning in 1964. Although details beyond secondary school vary in different sources, he is widely described as coming from a civil service or service-oriented background (through his later customs service). His upbringing in a Yoruba Ijesa community exposed him early to grassroots realities in Osun State.

His Career Before Politics

Before taking on a full-time political role, Fadahunsi carved a career as a senior officer in the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). Multiple sources refer to him as a “retired customs officer” . This career in customs, combined with his administrative experience, likely provided the platform for his later committee work in the Senate on customs, excise and tariffs. A key transition occurred when he leveraged his public service background and roots in the Ijesa region to contest for the Senate, bridging the gap between civil service credentials and electoral politics.

Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi’s Political Career

ADVERTISEMENT

His Entry into Politics

Senator Fadahunsi entered active elective politics when he ran for the Senate seat for Osun East in the 2019 general elections. He contested under the platform of the PDP and defeated his opponent to take the seat. His background in public service and ties to his local community helped in mobilising support.

His Major Political Roles

Election victory (2019): He emerged as the winner in the 2019 Nigerian Senate elections for Osun East, winning on the PDP platform.



Committee roles: While in the Senate, Fadahunsi served in significant capacities. For example, he has a co-sponsorship record in Senate bills (including an amendment related to the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital Act) in 2023.



Legislative contributions: He launched and supported interventions in agriculture and food security for his district. For instance, in May 2025, he distributed improved seedlings and farm inputs across the ten local government areas of Osun East.



Resignation from party: A dramatic turn in his political career came on 12 June 2025, when he submitted his resignation letter from the PDP , citing “irreparable, irreconcilable differences and protracted legal battles” at the national level of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

His Achievements and Impact

Agricultural support: The 2025 seedling and input distribution campaign to farmers across Osun East stands out as a tangible constituency-impact measure.



Constituency visibility: His push to encourage youths in Osun State to embrace farming and food security, emphasising local youth engagement in rural agriculture, demonstrates his local impact.



Legislative focus: The sponsorship/co-sponsorship of bills such as the amendment of the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital Act shows his legislative activity beyond constituency projects.

Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi’s Personal Life

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Fadahunsi is married to Adeola Victoria Fadahunsi. He is a devout Christian aligned with the Anglican tradition (given his schooling in Anglican institutions). He originates from the Ijesa Yoruba community, which situates him in a region with a strong sense of communal service. In terms of lifestyle, he has been portrayed as an engaged grassroots politician, visible in his district, often emphasising farming and local development over ostentation. His public persona emphasises service and humility.

His Net Worth and Assets

While there is no official publicly verified net worth figure, one online source places his estimated net worth at approximately US $1 million (which would be several hundred million naira depending on exchange rates) based on available information .

Summary

Senator Francis Adenigba Fadahunsi’s journey from Ilase-Ijesa in Osun State to the Senate reflects a mix of public-service credentials, grassroots orientation and legislative activism.



He is best known for his work improving agricultural capacity within his district and for his decision to break with his party at a politically pivotal moment in 2025.