The first time someone has sex is often filled with mixed emotions.

It's mostly awkward, unprepared, and it comes with pressure, confusion, or regret. For some, however, it could have been a wild night. Many people admit that their first sexual experience wasn’t what they expected. Some didn’t prepare for it, some didn’t use protection, and a number of them look back wishing they had done things differently.

To better understand these experiences, we asked people a few honest but important questions: When was the first time you had sex?

How was it?

Did you prepare for it?

Did you use protection?

Have you ever had an STI or STD?

These are not just personal questions; they are also public health questions. Knowing how people approach their first sexual experience reveals how much (or how little) awareness they had at the time about sexual health, consent, and protection. It also shows whether they were guided by choice, pressure, or circumstance.

To capture these realities, we visited the University of Lagos and spoke to a few individuals who were willing to share their experiences and thoughts.

7 Nigerians Share Wild, Honest, First-Time Sex Stories

Respondent 1 - Male: "It was a gift"

My first sexual encounter was a gift; someone gave herself to me as a birthday present. So she came into my room and, after we had chatted for a few minutes, she told me she had a gift for me, and then stripped naked. I was shocked, but I no lose guard at all. I used protection, and it was interesting. I’ve never had an STI because I always use protection.

Respondent 2 - Male: "I watched a lot of porn"

I was naive in the practical, but I knew what I was going to do in theory because I had watched a lot of pornography. It was an okay experience, and I used protection. I’ve never had an STI, but a friend got one the first time he had sex. It was tough for him, and he even had to borrow money for treatment. lol

Respondent 3 - Female: "I was 21 years old"

I was about 21 when I had my first sexual experience, and I used protection. However, I’ve had an infection before. I didn’t know exactly what it was until I went for a test. Treatment was long and humiliating. Having to go to the hospital frequently, I felt they were judging me, but omo, I needed to get better, and I did.

Respondent 4 - Male: "Got my first STI as a virgin"

I had an STI while I was a virgin. This is funny because I stayed a virgin till my final year in University to protect my destiny from women. I got my STI from my roommate, who used my shaving stick without my knowledge. It took me months to treat it, and it was more frustrating because I couldn't even explain to anyone that I was a virgin. After I was clean, a dragon was born. My first sexual experience was wild and reckless. I didn't use protection, and I had sex with her while her roommate was in the room.

Respondent 5 - Female: "Just the tip"

I was 21 when I had sex for the first time. Before the actual day he penetrated, we had been doing, let me just put the tip. Unknown to me, all that time, my hymen had been breaking in bits. So, on one, let me just put the tip day, it just slid in. We were both shocked oo. I didn't use protection cos, like I said, we never expected that day to be the day.

Respondent 6 - Female: "The pain was unbearable"

It was a drunken night for me. I was not prepared at all. My boyfriend and I had just gotten back from a party, and I don't know what came over us, but we did it. All I can remember is the unbearable pain I felt. I screamed so loud, and his neighbour had to come check if I was okay. If I had to describe the experience, I would say very, very painful. I do not recommend, but it gets better, sha.

Respondent 7 - Male: "I came in two seconds"

After my long-term relationship ended, I was heartbroken, and I went to a party with my cousin. I met an older girl there, and we ended up in her bedroom. We had sex, and I came in like two seconds. She was disappointed and asked, Is that it? I was like, nooo, that's not it. I rested for a bit, got an erection, and then we went for like another three hours. I've not had any STIs. However, I don't use protection with my partner when I am in a relationship.