Abuja court orders NYSC to allow female corps members to wear skirts

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled that the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) must allow female corps members to wear skirts as part of their official uniform if doing so aligns with their religious beliefs.

Justice Hauwa Yilwa, who delivered the landmark judgment on June 13, 2025, declared that NYSC’s policy of mandating trousers as the only acceptable uniform option for women is unconstitutional and a violation of their fundamental human rights, including freedom of religion and human dignity.

“This is a blatant infringement of their fundamental rights,” Justice Yilwa stated

The Backstory

The case stemmed from two consolidated lawsuits filed by former corps members, Miss Ogunjobi Blessing and Miss Ayuba Vivian. Both women argued that being compelled to wear trousers during national service conflicted with their Christian faith. They referenced Deuteronomy 22:5, a Bible verse they interpret as forbidding women from wearing men’s clothing.

In suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/989/2020 and FHC/ABJ/CS/988/2020, the plaintiffs sought enforcement of their constitutional rights and named the NYSC and its Director-General as respondents. They also invoked sections of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights, demanding the freedom to manifest their religion through dress.

Among other reliefs, the applicants asked the court to:

Declare NYSC’s uniform policy discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Order the corps to provide skirted alternatives for willing female corps members.

Award them ₦10 million in damages for alleged harassment and humiliation.

The Verdict

In her ruling, Justice Yilwa granted all the reliefs sought — except the ₦10 million damages claim. Instead, the court awarded ₦500,000 to each applicant, acknowledging the embarrassment and humiliation they suffered during their service year.

The court also ordered NYSC to:

Permit the use of skirts for religious reasons going forward.

Recall the affected former corps members and issue them their discharge certificates.