Making the Most of NYSC: Tips for building networks and gaining skills

People often say that whatever has a beginning will one day end. Well, there's no better instance to use this saying than for the compulsory NYSC (National Youth Service Corps) year.

However, while passing out from the NYSC is an end in itself, the memories and experiences you made during the time will remain with you forever. When starting, one year is such a long time, but the truth is that the year can pass by quickly.

Therefore, you must take full advantage of it as an opportunity that helps you transition from the four walls of your higher institution to the uncertainties in the outside world.

Talking about opportunities, this is a period you can leverage to add value to your life. It's a period when many people build the network and skills needed to push them to their next career phase.

Wondering how this is possible? Here are useful tips you can use to make the best of your NYSC year and build valuable networks during your sojourn.

1. Be Intentional from Day One

Don’t just “serve and go.” Start your NYSC year with a clear goal: What do you want to learn? Who do you want to meet? Whether improving your public speaking, knowing graphic design, or exploring entrepreneurship, being intentional gives you direction and purpose. Remember, the year runs faster than you think. So the earlier you carve out your plan, the better for you.

2. Say Yes to Responsibility

Whether you're at the orientation camp or your PPA, don’t shy away from leadership roles. Join groups like the CDS (Community Development Service), become a platoon leader, or volunteer for projects. These roles sharpen your communication, problem-solving, and team-building skills. And of course, you know these are the traits employers value. Beyond that, leadership roles put you in a position to network better.

3. Build Real Relationships, Not Just Contacts

NYSC brings together people from all walks of life. Use this opportunity to connect. But remember, connecting goes beyond exchanging phone numbers. Take the time to attend events, stay in touch, and genuinely support others. The friend you helped today might connect you to your dream job tomorrow.

4. Take Skill Acquisition Seriously

The SAED (Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development) program isn’t just to pass time - it’s a goldmine of free training. So don't be like the few who sleep through the time. From fashion and coding to digital marketing and baking, pick something that interests you and dive deep. Who knows? You might start a side hustle that turns into your main hustle. After all, we've seen people become employers of labour from the little skills they learned during their service year.

5. Leverage Social Media (Smartly)

Don’t just scroll, share your journey! Document your projects, community work, or any skills you’re learning. Platforms like LinkedIn can amplify your visibility and attract opportunities. Be professional, be consistent, and build your online brand as a young professional with potential.

Whether you want to work in corporate Nigeria, launch a startup, or study abroad, the seeds you plant during your service year can shape your next chapter.