Born in Aba, Abia State, on 1 March 1955, Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe has climbed from lecturer and corporate executive to Deputy Governor and, since 2007, has been a long-standing Senator for Abia South.

Who Is Enyinnaya Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe is a Nigerian politician representing the Abia South Senatorial District. Formerly in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he is now with the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and is best known for his outspoken style and sustained representation of his region.

Profile Summary

Full Name Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe Date of Birth / Age 1 March 1955 / 70 years (as of 2025) State of Origin Abia State (formerly Eastern Region of British Nigeria) Local Government Area Ngwa extraction (Obingwa / Aba environs) Tribe / Ethnicity Igbo (Ngwa) Religion Christianity (publicly) Marital Status Married to Florence Nwamaka (née Morris) Political Party All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) since 2022 Current Position Senator representing Abia South Senatorial District since June 2007 Years Active in Politics 1999–present (as Deputy Governor from 1999)

Early Life and Education

Enyinnaya Abaribe was born on 1 March 1955 in Aba, then part of the Eastern Region of British Nigeria (now in Abia State). He comes from the Ngwa clan among the Igbo people, rooted in the Aba/Obingwa area of Abia. He began his secondary education at Government College Umuahia, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate in 1974.



He then proceeded to the University of Benin, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics in 1979 and a Master of Science in Economics in 1982. In addition to his formal degrees, Abaribe attended executive programmes at international institutions such as Saïd Business School (Oxford) and Harvard Kennedy School of Executive Education.

Career Before Politics

Before entering full‐time politics, Senator Abaribe had a career spanning academia and corporate management. From 1982 to 1985, he lectured in economics at Edo State University (now Ambrose Alli University), Ekpoma.



In 1985, he joined SCOA Nigeria Plc as Area Manager for Southern Nigeria (until 1991).



From 1991 to 1992, he served as Senior Investment Manager at NICON Plc.



Between 1993 and 1995, he was the Managing Director/CEO of Integrated Mortgage Company.

Political Career

Entry into Politics

Senator Abaribe entered mainstream politics with the return of democracy in 1999 when he was elected as Deputy Governor of Abia State under Governor Orji Uzor Kalu . His time as Deputy Governor (1999–2003) was turbulent: he faced multiple impeachment attempts by the Abia State House of Assembly and ultimately resigned on 7 March 2003, reportedly sending his resignation via courier.

Major Political Roles

In April/May 2007, the first of his Senate elections took place. He was elected Senator for Abia South on the PDP platform. He has been re-elected several times (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023), representing Abia South. Key roles in the Senate include: Vice-Chairman Senate Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Affairs (2007–2011)



Chairman Senate Committee on Media & Publicity (roughly 2011–2015)



Chairman Senate Committee on Power, Steel Development & Metallurgy (2015–2019)



Elected Senate Minority Leader on 13 June 2019.



On 24 May 2022, he resigned his PDP membership and minority leadership post, moving to APGA.

Achievements and Impact

Senator Abaribe has been recognised for his willingness to speak out. For example, in January 2020, he motioned for former President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over worsening security in Nigeria.



He has also championed legislation: one recent example is a proposed amendment to the Electricity Act (2025) while chairing the Senate Committee on Power, aiming to overhaul Nigeria’s power sector regulatory architecture. Locally, he launched the “Made-in-Aba” campaign to promote locally made products from his Aba region, boosting support in his constituency . Through such efforts, he has built his reputation as a bold, region-focused Senator.

Personal Life

Senator Abaribe is married to Florence Nwamaka Abaribe (née Morris). They have three children: Chinonyerem Alali, Obinna Ikechukwu, and Ikenna Enyinnaya Nwabueze. He holds the traditional title “Nwadiohanma Ngwa” in his Ngwa community , reflecting his standing in local society. Public perception of him tends to emphasise his courage, outspoken nature and regional advocacy, although some critics call his style controversial.

Net Worth and Assets

He is known to have business interests prior to politics in investment, mortgage finance and management; he owns property and influences his home region. However, his networth is undeclared.

Recent News and Updates

In March 2025, the Senate President attended Abaribe’s 70th birthday celebration in Umuahia, Abia State, commending his continued service.

On 22 June 2018, he was arrested by the DSS and later released in connection with his surety role for the detained Biafran figure Nnamdi Kanu; his bold stance on regional issues has persisted.



As of July 2025, he is backing the amendment of the Electricity Act in his role as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, underlining his continued influence in key national policy.

