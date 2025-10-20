EndSARS Protest: How Technology Helped Amplify the protest in Nigeria

On 20 October 2020, the world stopped to watch. From Lagos to London, from Twitter to Instagram Live, millions witnessed what became one of the most defining youth movements in Nigeria’s history, the #EndSARS protest. What began as a cry against police brutality turned into a global conversation on justice, freedom, and technology’s power to connect people.

The protest wasn’t just fought on the streets; it lived and breathed online. From crypto donations and hashtags to livestreams and viral threads, technology became the backbone of the #EndSARS movement, amplifying the voices of ordinary Nigerians and turning local frustration into global solidarity.

1. Social Media Became the Loudest Microphone

The #EndSARS protest showed how much social media could do in the hands of passionate young people. Twitter (now X), Instagram, and TikTok became rallying grounds for information, coordination, and storytelling.

Within days, hashtags like #EndSARS, #EndPoliceBrutality, and #LekkiMassacre were trending globally. Protesters weren’t just sharing updates; they were teaching digital advocacy, posting protest schedules, legal hotlines, and safety tips in real time.

Twitter threads broke down what SARS officers had done. Instagram feeds turned into protest diaries filled with images, chants, and messages of hope. TikTok creators made short clips showing daily realities of police harassment. These platforms became digital megaphones; louder, faster, and more effective than any traditional media outlet could ever have been.

For the first time, the world saw Nigeria’s youth not as data points or stereotypes, but as organised, creative citizens using technology to demand accountability.

2. Jack Dorsey’s Emoji and the Global Spotlight

The #EndSARS hashtag didn’t just trend, it caught the attention of Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s co-founder. He publicly supported the protest and even launched a custom emoji for #EndSARS, featuring a clenched fist in Nigeria’s green-and-white colours.

That small symbol meant a lot. It told protesters that the world was watching. It showed that the digital movement had crossed borders, no longer just a Nigerian issue, but a human rights issue everyone could connect to.

Soon after, global celebrities, influencers, and international media joined the conversation. Rihanna, Beyoncé, and John Boyega spoke up. CNN, BBC, and Al Jazeera ran stories on the movement. And all of that started from tweets, a reminder of how fast social media can transform local activism into a global conversation.

3. Crypto Donations Became the Movement’s Lifeline

When traditional banks began freezing accounts linked to the protests, Nigerian youth turned to cryptocurrency. It wasn’t just about money; it was about survival.

The Feminist Coalition, a group of young Nigerian women, quickly became a symbol of transparency and resilience. They opened Bitcoin wallets, tracked every donation publicly, and used funds to cover food, medical bills, security, and legal aid for detained protesters.

This was one of the first major moments when Nigerians saw crypto donations in activism at such a large scale. It showed how blockchain technology could bypass traditional systems that often silenced or restricted civic movements.

Through Bitcoin and decentralised finance (DeFi), young people learned that technology wasn’t just for trading or investment, it could be used to sustain a fight for justice. It also opened the conversation about digital freedom, financial inclusion, and data privacy in Nigeria.

4. Livestreams Became Digital Witnesses

On the night of the Lekki Toll Gate incident, thousands watched through trembling screens as protesters livestreamed what was happening. Instagram Live became a digital witness. The internet became a courtroom.

Those livestreams gave faces to the pain, voices to the silence, and evidence to the world. Even people who couldn’t be on the streets stayed glued to their phones, sending solidarity messages, recording their screens, and archiving the videos.

That night proved how powerful technology could be in documenting truth. Smartphones , social platforms, and livestreams became shields against censorship. What was once hidden in shadows was now open for the world to see, unfiltered and undeniable.

5. Technology Turned Grief into Global Solidarity

#EndSARS wasn’t just a Nigerian moment, it became a global movement. The diaspora community used Twitter Spaces, Clubhouse, and Instagram Live to host discussions, raise funds, and organise protests across major cities like London, Toronto, and New York.

Nigerians abroad worked hand in hand with those at home, showing how technology bridges distance and purpose. A single hashtag united millions, cutting across race, location, and background.

Online petitions gathered millions of signatures. Digital flyers and infographics helped people understand why this mattered. The internet became a digital village where everyone could play a part, even from miles away.

6. The Rise of Tech Activism After #EndSARS

Beyond the protests, something shifted. Young Nigerians saw how powerful technology could be, not just for venting frustration but for building solutions.

After the movement, the country saw a surge in tech-driven civic startups focused on justice, transparency, and collaboration. Platforms like Kloza, Citizens’ Gavel, and BudgIT became louder voices for social accountability.

The protest also sparked conversations about digital rights, internet shutdowns, and freedom of expression online. Many young developers and creators began exploring how tech could protect citizens, not just entertain them.

In a way, #EndSARS didn’t just change the way Nigerians protest, it changed how they think about technology. It showed that the same internet used for memes and trends could also spark reform, raise funds, and preserve truth.

7. The Double-Edged Sword of Tech and Activism

Still, technology has its risks. The same digital tools that empowered protesters also exposed them to surveillance, misinformation, and online harassment. Fake news spread fast, and some accounts were traced or banned.

But even with these challenges, the power of technology during #EndSARS can’t be ignored. It taught Nigerians to question, verify, and use tech consciously. It also forced tech companies to confront their role in global movements, from platform safety to user protection.

A New Chapter for Digital Advocacy in Nigeria

Five years later, the memory of the #EndSARS protest still lingers, in hashtags, documentaries, and digital footprints. It remains a reminder that the internet is more than entertainment; it’s a tool for accountability and change.

For many young Nigerians, the protest became the moment they realised their collective digital voice could shape history. Technology didn’t just amplify the movement; it gave it permanence.

The legacy of #EndSARS continues every time someone uses tech to expose injustice, crowdfund for victims, or simply tell their truth online.