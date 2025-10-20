Revisiting the Lekki Tollgate Massacre Through These 10 Afrobeats Songs

20th October 2020 remains a date Nigeria can never forget.

That day, young people gathered at the Lekki Tollgate, holding flags, chanting “Soro Soke,” demanding a better country. But peace turned to chaos when soldiers opened fire. On that tragic evening, peaceful youth demonstrators at the Lekki Tollgate were confronted by Nigerian Army soldiers, resulting in what a judicial panel later confirmed as a massacre. Lives were lost. Dreams were crushed. Hope took a bullet.

That night wasn’t just about bulletsm it was about broken promises. The #EndSARS movement, which began as a peaceful protest against police brutality, became a nationwide cry for dignity. When words failed, music spoke louder than anything else.

From pain to power, these 10 Afrobeats songs captured the soul of that moment, reminding Nigerians that the struggle for justice didn’t end when the cameras stopped rolling.

FEM – Davido

Davido’s 2020 smash hit “FEM” was not made for protests, but Nigerians turned it into a battle cry. “FEM” means “shut up”, and during #EndSARS, that was the perfect message for elements trying to hijack the movement. When politicians grew uncomfortable with the criticism, protesters turned up the speakers.

The song released one month before the Lekki Tollgate massacre, ended up becoming a street rebellion. It became a way of saying no long talk, do better! A club banger turned political weapon, underscoring the power of music in Nigeria.

This Is Nigeria – Falz

When Falz dropped “This Is Nigeria,” in 2018, he held up a mirror, and the reflection was nothing short of ugly. The song is a local take on Childish Gambino's "This Is America,".

“This is Nigeria, look how we living now.” From corruption to police brutality to fake religion, and scam culture, Falz laid it all bare. The song became a checklist for everything young Nigerians were protesting against. It was like a documentary in three minutes. The truth was so sharp that even those in denial couldn’t look away.

20.10.20 – Burna Boy

Burna Boy didn’t wait for press statements or press conferences. Released shortly after the event, "20.10.20" is the most direct musical account of the Lekki massacre. The Grammy winner went straight to the mic and told it as it was. “You carry army go kill many youth for Lekki.” No filters, no diplomacy, just pure, uncut truth.

The song wasn’t made for streaming numbers, it was made for history. It said what the news tried to hide. “20.10.20” became more than music, it became a soundbite for an entire generation saying, we saw, we heard, and we won’t forget.

Barawo – Ajebo Hustlers

“Barawo” means thief, but Ajebo Hustlers flipped it on its head. The 2021 song turned into a protest soundtrack. The rap duo reminded everyone of police brutality in Nigeria. The song also emphasizes that the biggest thieves are often the political class and corrupt security forces. “Politicians dey loot us. Olopka dey shoot us” One line, one truth. The song gave the protests rhythm, but also direction: stop blaming the victims.

Jaga Jaga – Eedris Abdulkareem

“Nigeria Jaga Jaga, everything scatter scatter.” Eedris Abdulkareem sang it in 2004, and the government tried to silence him. But they couldn’t kill the truth. Nearly 20 years later, the same chaos still reigns. Talk about bad roads, bad power, bad governance. During #EndSARS, “Jaga Jaga” came back like a ghost of the past, proving that Nigeria had been running in circles. It became the protest anthem that never dies, because the problems never end.

Mr President – African China

African China’s 2006 classic, "Mr President," always experiences a powerful resurgence during protests and the tragedy of the Lekki Massacre was another example. Lyrics like "Make una lead us well, no let this nation to fall inside well" are tragically timeless. Its continuous relevance across multiple democratic administrations underscores the cyclical failure of Nigerian leadership, reminding young protesters that their struggle was inherited.

Soro Soke (EndSARS) - Zlatan

"Soro Soke" (Yoruba for "Speak Louder") became the rallying cry and central slogan of the entire #EndSARS movement. Zlatan capitalised on and cemented this phrase with his immediate post-protest track. The song reinforced the message that Nigerian youth would no longer suffer in silence.

20.10.20 (Wahala Dey) – Chike

Released after the Lekki Toll Gate Massacre, Chike's "20/10/20" was less of an indictment and more a mournful elegy. The song laments the lives lost and the pain inflicted. The song captured the sorrow and sense of betrayal felt by many young Nigerians.

Ozumba Mbadiwe – Reekado Banks

Reekado Banks’ single "Ozumba Mbadiwe" is named after the major road leading to the Lekki Tollgate. Though the song's beat is upbeat, the title itself is a subtle but powerful memorial. The song acknowledges the challenge of navigating a life permanently changed by trauma and captures the act of simply continuing on the road where the massacre took place.

Am I A Yahoo Boy – Naira Marley ft Zlatan

