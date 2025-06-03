Eid al-Adha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, a time of devotion, generosity, family, and celebration.

This year, Eid falls on Thursday, June 6th, 2025 , and as always, the festivities will be marked by prayer, feasting, and a sense of togetherness. It's also a time when people dress their best, honouring tradition while expressing their style.

Eid is typically celebrated with a special congregational prayer in the morning, followed by the ritual sacrifice of an animal and generous acts of giving, such as sharing food with family, friends, and those in need.

It’s a joyous occasion, and dressing well is part of that joy, showing respect for the day and for the people you spend it with. For men, traditional attire varies slightly depending on region, but it often includes well-pressed kaftans, agbadas, jalabiyas, or kurtas, paired with stylish sandals or leather shoes, and sometimes topped off with a cap or turban.

In recent years, modern cuts, luxe fabrics, and minimalist tailoring have made their way into Eid fashion. Younger generations have embraced a more contemporary take on traditional outfits. Think: neutral-toned agbadas with sleek embroidery, minimalist kaftans in luxe materials, or structured kurtas paired with tailored pants.

The fusion of old and new allows men to celebrate their heritage while also embracing modern fashion sensibilities.

If you're planning your Eid outfit and wondering where to start, here are a few pieces to keep in mind: Kaftans and Jalabiyas: Long, flowing robes that offer comfort and elegance. Choose lighter fabrics, unique necklines and subtle patterns for added flair.

Agbadas: A statement-making piece. It's often worn over a matching inner tunic and trousers. Go for refined embroidery and rich, jewel-toned colours.

Kurtas and Sherwanis: Great for layering or going solo, these garments can be simple or heavily detailed depending on your vibe.

Accessories: Don’t overlook the power of a good cap, prayer beads, leather sandals, or even a wristwatch. These finishing touches elevate your look without overpowering it.

Tailoring: Fit is everything. Whether traditional or modern, a well-fitted outfit can take your entire look from average to standout.