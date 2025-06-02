FG declares June 6 and 9 public holidays for Eid-ul-Adha Celebration

The Federal Government has declared Friday, June 6, and Monday, June 9, 2025, as public holidays to mark the Eid-ul-Adha celebration.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, on behalf of the Federal Government. In his message to the Muslim faithful, the Minister congratulated all members of the Muslim Ummah both within Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo urged Muslims to reflect on the values of sacrifice, obedience, and faith, as demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim (Peace be upon Him)—values that lie at the heart of Eid-ul-Adha.

He also called on citizens to use the period to pray for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria, emphasizing the need for national unity and spiritual reflection during the festive period.

The Minister further assured Nigerians of the Federal Government's continued commitment to reforms and policies under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, aimed at repositioning Nigeria for growth and development.

“As we celebrate, let us also remember to contribute our quota to the task of nation-building,” he said, encouraging all Nigerians to support the government's efforts in restoring the country’s dignity and pride.