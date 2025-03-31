10 acts of kindness to continue after Eid

As we celebrate with loved ones, enjoy delicious meals and exchange gifts during Eid, it's also a time to reflect on the lessons of Ramadan which are generosity, patience, and self-discipline.

Eid is a time of joy, gratitude, and giving. While the festive period eventually comes to an end, the spirit of kindness should not. Here are some meaningful acts of kindness to continue even after Eid.

1. Continue Giving to Charity (Sadaqah)

During Ramadan and Eid, many people give Zakat al-Fitr to help those in need. However, kindness should not be limited to special occasions. Consider making charity a habit by donating to orphanages, supporting struggling families, or simply helping a friend in need. Even small acts, like paying for someone’s meal or their transport fare can make a difference.

2. Visit and Care for the Sick

During Eid, visiting friends and family is common, but how often do we check on those who are sick after the celebrations? Visiting the sick whether in hospitals or at home is a great act of kindness. A simple phone call, message, or visit can uplift their spirits and remind them that they are not alone.

3. Feed the Hungry

The joy of sharing meals during Eid is one of the most cherished traditions. But hunger doesn’t end when Eid is over. Make it a routine to provide food for those in need. You can prepare extra meals for your neighbours, and friends or cook to share with the less privileged on the street or orphanage homes.

4. Practice Patience and Forgiveness

Eid encourages reconciliation, but true kindness lies in maintaining patience and forgiveness beyond the celebrations. Whether it’s letting go of past grudges, being more understanding towards colleagues, or treating family members with kindness, forgiveness is a gift that benefits both the giver and the receiver.

5. Be a Source of Encouragement

Many people struggle with personal challenges, and a few kind words can go a long way. Offer encouragement to those around you whether it’s a friend facing difficulties, a student preparing for exams, or a colleague dealing with stress. Let people be able to come to you and leave you feeling better.

6. Continue Strengthening Family Bonds

Eid reunites families, but life often gets busy afterwards. Make an effort to keep the bonds strong by checking in on relatives regularly, spending quality time together, and being there for family members during good and bad times. Family is one of life’s greatest blessings, and nurturing those relationships is a continuous act of kindness.

7. Support Small Businesses

During Eid, many people buy new clothes, gifts, and food. Supporting small businesses shouldn’t stop after the celebrations. Instead of always choosing big brands, consider purchasing from your friends, neighbours, artisans, and market vendors around you. Your support can help families sustain their livelihoods.

8. Show Kindness Daily

Kindness doesn’t always have to be a grand gesture. A smile, holding the door for someone, helping an elderly person cross the road, or even just listening when someone needs to talk are simple ways to spread positivity. These small yet meaningful acts can have a ripple effect in making the world a better place.

9. Continue Spiritual Growth

Ramadan and Eid encourage self-improvement, but personal growth should be an ongoing journey. Whether it’s through prayer, self-reflection, or regular attendance at the mosques, staying connected to your spiritual side will naturally lead to a kinder and more compassionate life.

10. Be Kind to Yourself

Lastly, don’t forget to be kind to yourself. Self-care is essential for maintaining physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Whether it’s through rest, positive affirmations, or setting personal goals, taking care of yourself allows you to be a better person for others.