AMVCA 2025: 17 stylish looks grooms can steal for their big day

When it comes to fashion, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) is one of the continent’s biggest runways, and the 2025 edition didn’t disappoint.

While many tuned in for the glitz, glamour, and award moments, some of us had our eyes firmly fixed on the menswear. This year, the gentlemen truly stepped up, serving clean lines, bold choices, and wedding-worthy inspiration.

Many male celebrities went for the timeless tuxedo look, but with a twist. These outfits were anything but boring. If you're a groom looking to add a bit of flair to the classic black tux, AMVCA 2025 offered plenty of ideas.

Some stars weren’t afraid to push boundaries. We saw beautifully embroidered blazers, monochrome ensembles with exaggerated shoulders that somehow worked without stealing attention from the groom's personality. For a fashion-forward groom, the AMVCA red carpet proved that you can make a statement and still look refined.

Traditional menswear also had its moment at the event. Some attendees blended native attire with modern tailoring, using rich fabrics like aso-oke, brocade, and damask, styled with beaded necklaces or embellished loafers. Grooms who want to incorporate culture into their wedding day look while maintaining elegance, will find this fusion of styles truly inspiring.

Whether you're going for something classic or culturally rich, the AMVCA 2025 red carpet was a fashion goldmine. Before you hit the tailor’s shop or book that final fitting, take a look at these standout looks that could be perfect for your special day. Screenshot, save, and send to your stylist, because these celebs got it right.