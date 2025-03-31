Eid Food Ideas: 5 delicious Nigerian dishes to celebrate the festivities

Eid al-Fitr is not just about prayers, new clothes, and family, it’s also about the food! After a month of fasting during Ramadan, everyone looks forward to the delightful spread of dishes that come with Eid celebrations.

In Nigeria, food plays a big part in the celebration, and sometimes, the pressure to make something special can feel overwhelming.

This Eid, we’ve got you covered with a list of Nigerian dishes that will add an authentic touch to the celebration.

1. Jollof rice

No Nigerian celebration is complete without Jollof rice. This dish reigns supreme at every festivity, and Eid is no exception. It's an all-time favourite. If you're looking to impress, jollof rice is the dish that will have everyone reaching for seconds. You could serve it with fried plantains, chicken, or beef. No matter how many different rice dishes there are, nothing beats the love Nigerians have for a good Jollof.

2. Pepper soup

Pepper soup is the perfect way to start your Eid meal, especially if you want something that’s warming, flavorful, and just the right amount of spicy. You could go for goat, fish, or chicken pepper soup. Serve it with some steamed rice or ripe plantains, and trust me, once you serve pepper soup, your guests will feel at home instantly. 3. Pounded yam and egusi soup

Pounded Yam with Egusi Soup should definitely be on your Eid menu. This Nigerian classic is the ultimate in traditional home-cooked meals. The rich, thick Egusi soup, made with melon seeds, spinach, and other tasty ingredients, is the kind of meal that sticks with you long after the meal is over. Paired with soft, stretchy pounded yam, this dish is a feast for both the eyes and the stomach. You’re sure to get compliments from your guests with this meal on your menu.

4. Fried rice

Every Nigerian household has its own version of fried rice, and for Eid, it’s the perfect dish to make in large quantities for family and friends. Fried rice is seen as the lighter, more 'international' alternative to Jollof, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less delicious, especially if you serve it alongside grilled chicken or fried plantains. 5. Small chops

No Nigerian celebration would be complete without Small Chops. These bite-sized snacks are a sure way to keep your guests happy before the main meal. You can include all sorts of snacks—spring rolls, puff-puff, meat pies, chicken wings, samosas, and so much more. These can be made ahead of time, saving you some prep work on the day of the celebration.

