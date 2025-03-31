5 unique Eid al-Fitr traditions from around the world

Eid started yesterday, with Muslims around the world coming together to celebrate the conclusion of their fast and the beginning of a new month. However, the celebrations continue today, and the festivities differ from country to country, each culture adding its own unique twist to the observance of Eid. Let’s take a look at how different countries around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr and the wonderful diversity of customs that unite Muslims globally in this joyous occasion. 1. Saudi Arabia

In Saudi Arabia, the heart of the Islamic world, Eid al-Fitr is an extravagant celebration. The festivities often start with a special prayer held at the grand mosques in Mecca and Medina.

These prayers are not only religious but also a moment to see loved ones after a month of fasting and reflection. After the prayer, families gather for lavish meals, and many make it a point to give back by distributing Zakat al-Fitr (a charitable donation) to help those in need. On the streets of Riyadh and Jeddah, the atmosphere is electric with colorful lights, music, and family gatherings as people dress in their finest clothes to mark the end of Ramadan.

2. Turkey

In Turkey, Eid al-Fitr is known as "Şeker Bayramı," which translates to "Sugar Festival." This name reflects one of the most important aspects of Turkish Eid traditions: sweets. Turkish people bake and share delicious confections like baklava, Turkish delight, and cookies filled with nuts and syrup. The festival often begins with a morning prayer, followed by visits to relatives, neighbors, and friends, where these sweets are offered as a gesture of goodwill.

Children are especially excited about Eid, as they are often given gifts and money by elders. The joy of the day is reflected in the vibrant street celebrations and the communal meals enjoyed by families. 3. Indonesia

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim-majority country, has a unique tradition associated with Eid al-Fitr called "Mudik." Mudik is the act of returning to one's hometown to celebrate Eid with family. This mass exodus from the cities to rural villages creates one of the largest migration events in the world, as millions of people travel to be with their loved ones. Once home, the festivities begin with special prayers, followed by the exchange of gifts and delicious meals.

One of the most iconic dishes served is "Ketupat," rice wrapped in palm leaves, often enjoyed with rendang (spicy beef stew) and chicken dishes. The entire country comes together to celebrate, and the streets are filled with smiles and warmth. 4. India

In India, Eid al-Fitr is celebrated with immense joy, particularly in cities like Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai. The day begins with a special prayer at mosques, followed by a visit to family and friends to exchange greetings like “Eid Mubarak.” India’s Eid celebrations are synonymous with food, and you can expect to find a variety of biryanis, kebabs, sweets like "Seviyan" (vermicelli pudding), and "Sheer Kurma" (milk and dates dessert).

Indian Eid is also a time for charity, where people distribute food and clothing to the less fortunate. The streets of Indian cities light up with festivities, and the atmosphere is filled with music, dance, and vibrant clothing.

5. Pakistan

In Pakistan, Eid al-Fitr is a time of communal unity. The day begins with a prayer at mosques, often followed by a visit to the homes of family members and friends. Pakistani Eid celebrations are characterised by generosity, as people give gifts, money, and food to others. The streets are filled with colorful bazaars selling everything from new clothes to traditional sweets like "Gulab Jamun" and "Jalebi."

Many people take this opportunity to visit the graves of loved ones, offering prayers and paying respects. The sense of community is strong, and Eid is a time for reconnecting with family and strengthening bonds. A global celebration of faith and unity