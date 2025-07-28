Nigeria leads other African countries on the Shazam Global 200 chart

Apple Music has revealed that over 200 artists from the African continent have charted on the Shazam Global Top 200 chart over the past year.

Between 1 July 2024 to 30 June 2025, 12 African songs reached the Shazam Global Top 10. Nigeria recorded the most entries to lead other African countries on the chart.

Three African songs have topped the global Shazam chart. 'Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]' by MOLIY, Silent Addy, Skillibeng & Shenseea; 'My Darling' by Chella, and 'Biri Marung' (feat. Sje Konka, Focalistic, DJ Maphorisa, Scotts Maphuma & CowBoii)” by Mr Pilato, Ego Slimflow & Tebogo G Mashego.

12 African songs also reached the Shazam Global Top 10 . Davido's 'With You' feat Omah Lay, Faceless & Serøtonin's 'Venus,' Shallipopi's 'Laho', and Fido's 'Joy Is Coming' are among the Nigerian songs to crack the top 10.



Another heartwarming appearance in the top 10 is 'Ka Esi Le Onye Isi Oche' by the late Nigerian icon Gentleman Mike Ejeagha .



The 40-year-old single went viral in 2025 after skitmaker Brain Jotter used it in his dancing videos.

Speaking on his song reaching the top of the global Shazam chart, fast-rising Nigerian star Chella said: “Shazam has been an important music tool for me, helping me connect with people around the world and letting them discover my sound,” Nigerian singer-songwriter Chella tells Apple Music. 'My Darling’ got picked up by many on Shazam, and that pivoted my career shift positively.”

“It’s been incredible to see how far ‘Shake It to the Max’ has travelled,” Ghanaian-American singer-songwriter Moliy says. “We’re number one in command globally, and Shazam has played a huge part in making that possible. To know that people all over the world are hearing the song, pulling out their phones to find out who I am–that’s wild! It’s taken my music to places I’ve never been and helped me connect with fans from the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe. I’m so grateful.”

With more than 300 million global monthly users and over 100 billion global song recognitions since its launch, Shazam’s unique ability to accurately predict the next breaking artist and trends is unparalleled and has become a reliable and invaluable discovery tool for both artists and fans over the years.

Top 10 African Songs on the Shazam Global Top 200 over the past year