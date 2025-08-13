Do You Ovulate on Birth Control? What You Need to Know

Many people assume that once you start taking “the pill” or using other hormonal contraceptives, ovulation completely stops. While that’s true for most users, there are situations where ovulation can still occur, and that’s why understanding how birth control works is so important.

But, first things first, what is ovulation?

Ovulation is when one of your ovaries releases an egg, usually once a month. If sperm meets that egg, pregnancy can happen. If it doesn’t, your period comes. Simple biology.