If you’ve been on social media in the last 24 hours, you’ve probably seen the video of an Ibom Air passenger who refused to turn off her phone . The crew insisted, the woman stood her ground, voices were raised, and before we knew it, there was a full-blown in-flight ruckus. Why is this even a big deal? Isn’t airplane mode just one of those unnecessary rules airlines love to shout about? Well, no. Here’s why it’s super important.

What is airplane mode?

Airplane mode is that little button on your phone that stops it from making calls, sending texts, or using mobile data. Think of it like putting your phone on “silent mode for signals.” You can still use it to play games, watch movies, or take pictures. Now, let’s discuss why this rule was established. Why is Airplane Mode Required on Flights?

1. To protect the aircraft’s systems Airplanes have sensitive communication and navigation equipment. In the past, there were concerns that too many active phones could interfere with these systems. While modern planes are more shielded, airlines still follow the “better safe than sorry” rule.

2. To prevent network issues At cruising altitude, your phone would constantly search for cell towers far below, which drains battery and puts unnecessary strain on mobile networks. You won’t get steady service up there anyway. 3. To maintain order in the cabin Take-off and landing are the most critical moments of a flight. The crew needs passengers’ full attention during safety instructions, not half the cabin scrolling TikTok or answering calls.

Can you use Wi-Fi or Bluetooth?

Yes, but only after you’ve switched to airplane mode. Most airlines now allow you to turn Wi-Fi back on so you can use onboard internet if it’s available. Bluetooth for headphones and smartwatches is usually fine too. But the golden rule is: airplane mode first, everything else later.

Practical advice for travellers 1. How to set airplane mode: On most phones, open Settings or swipe the quick settings panel, then tap “Airplane mode” (or the aeroplane icon). Once enabled, you can manually turn Wi-Fi or Bluetooth back on if the airline allows them. 2. Phones vs laptops/tablets Smaller devices in airplane mode are usually fine in your lap. Laptops and larger devices are often required to be stowed for taxi, takeoff and landing. Just follow the crew’s instructions. 3. Batteries and spare power banks

Carry spare batteries and power banks in your carry-on, not in checked luggage. If a battery shows swelling, heat or liquid, alert the crew immediately. 4. Roaming and charges Turning on airplane mode avoids accidental roaming charges. If you need connectivity, airplane mode + onboard Wi-Fi is the safest way.

What happens if you don’t don’t turn on airplane mode

1. Disobeying crew instructions is a legal offence Under international aviation rules, ignoring a flight attendant’s safety instructions (including switching to airplane mode) can be considered “interference with crew duties.” 2. You could be removed from the flight Pilots and crew have the authority to offload any passenger who refuses to comply, even before take-off.

3. Airport security may get involved

Refusal could lead to being detained or questioned by airport police/security. 4. You could be banned from that airline Airlines can blacklist unruly passengers, meaning you’ll never fly with them again.

