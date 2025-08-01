For millions of women around the world, birth control pills are a trusted and convenient way to prevent pregnancy.

But what happens to your body after 2, 5, 10, or even 15 years of using birth control pills? While hormonal birth control is generally considered safe and effective, it's not entirely without long-term risks. In this article, we dive into the long-term side effects of birth control pills, so you know exactly what you're signing up for.

What Are Birth Control Pills?

Birth control pills (also called oral contraceptives) are daily medications that contain synthetic versions of the hormones estrogen and/or progestin. These hormones prevent ovulation, thicken cervical mucus, and thin the uterine lining, making pregnancy far less likely. There are two main types:

Combination pills (contain estrogen and progestin)

Progestin-only pills (mini-pills)

Common Short-Term Side Effects

These common short-term effects would usually appear within the first few months, but they would fade as your body adjusts to the hormones.

Nausea

Breast tenderness

Mood swings

Mild headaches

Spotting between periods

Long-Term Side Effects of Birth Control Pills

1. Increased Risk of Blood Clots

One of the most serious risks with long-term use, especially with combination pills, is an increased risk of blood clots, which can lead to deep vein thrombosis (DVT), pulmonary embolism, stroke, or heart attack. The risk is highest for smokers, women over 35, and those with a family history of clotting disorders. Still, the risk is low for most healthy young women.

2. Slight Increase in Certain Cancers

Studies have shown a small increased risk of breast and cervical cancer with long-term pill use: Breast Cancer: Slightly higher risk while taking the pill, which may return to normal within 5–10 years after stopping.

Cervical Cancer: Risk increases the longer you’re on the pill (especially after 5+ years), possibly due to how the hormones interact with HPV.

Regular screening and HPV vaccination are important if you're on long-term hormonal contraception.

3. Reduced Risk of Other Cancers

Long-term pill use is linked to a lower risk of several types of cancer: Ovarian Cancer: Risk drops by up to 50%, and protection can last for decades after stopping the pill.

Endometrial Cancer: Reduced risk, especially with progestin-containing pills.

Colorectal Cancer: Some studies show a small protective effect.

4. Changes in Libido

Some users report a drop in sex drive after prolonged use of the pill, likely due to how it affects testosterone levels. Others report no change, or even an increase, depending on the formulation and the individual. However, sexual side effects can often be managed by switching pills.

5. Delayed Fertility Return (But Not Infertility)

Long-term use does not cause infertility, but it may take a few months for your natural cycle to return after stopping. For most women, fertility returns within 1–3 months. Some women may experience a delay of 6 months or more, but this is usually temporary. If you're planning to conceive soon, consider stopping the pill a few months in advance.

6. Bone Density Loss (Progestin-Only Pills)

Progestin-only pills (especially the Depo shot) can reduce bone mineral density with long-term use. This might increase the risk of osteoporosis later in life. This is usually not a concern for healthy adults, but teens and menopausal women should be cautious. Make sure to get enough calcium, vitamin D, and regular exercise to protect your bones.

7. Weight Changes

There’s no strong evidence that birth control pills cause significant long-term weight gain . If anything, changes in weight are often temporary and may be linked to water retention, not fat. However, the Depo shot (not the pill) is associated with real weight gain in some users.

For most healthy, non-smoking women, long-term use of birth control pills is considered safe and even beneficial, especially when monitored by a healthcare provider. Like any medication, there are risks, but there are also major benefits, including protection against pregnancy, regulated cycles, reduced PMS, and a lower risk of some cancers.