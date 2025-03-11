Pros and Cons of 5 popular birth control methods

As a woman, there is a high chance that at some point in your life you may find yourself in a position where you have to start using birth control. This could be in order to prevent unwanted pregnancies or manage reproductive health.

With this in mind, it is important to note that each birth control method has its pros and cons, so understanding them can help in making an informed decision. Here are the pros and cons of five popular forms of birth control;

1) Birth Control Pills

Pros:

Highly effective – When taken correctly, birth control pills are over 99% effective in preventing pregnancy.

Regulates menstrual cycle – Helps reduce irregular periods, heavy bleeding, and menstrual cramps.

Reduces acne – Some pills can help clear hormonal acne.

May lower risk of certain cancers – Studies suggest that they can reduce the risk of ovarian and endometrial cancer.

Cons:

Must be taken daily – Missing a pill increases the risk of pregnancy.

Can cause side effects – Some women experience nausea, headaches, weight changes, or mood swings.

No protection against STIs – Does not prevent sexually transmitted infections.

Not suitable for everyone – Women with high blood pressure, migraines, or certain health conditions may not be able to use it.

2. Condoms

Pros:

Protects against STIs – The only birth control method that also helps prevent sexually transmitted infections.

Easily accessible – Available in pharmacies and stores without a prescription.

No hormonal side effects – Unlike pills or implants, condoms don’t affect hormones.

Effective when used properly – About 98% effective if used correctly every time.

Cons:

Can break or slip – Incorrect use can lead to pregnancy or STI transmission.

Reduces sensation – Some people feel that condoms reduce pleasure.

Latex allergies – Some people may be allergic to latex condoms, though alternatives like polyurethane exist.

Requires consistent use – Must be used correctly every time to be effective.

3) Intrauterine Device (IUD)

Pros:

Long-lasting – Can last between 3 to 10 years, depending on the type.

Highly effective – Over 99% effectiveness in preventing pregnancy.

Low maintenance – Once inserted, it works without daily attention.

Can be hormonal or non-hormonal – Copper IUDs don’t contain hormones, making them a good option for those who can’t use hormonal birth control.

Cons:

Insertion can be painful – Some women experience discomfort or cramping during and after insertion.

Possible side effects – Hormonal IUDs may cause spotting, mood changes, or irregular periods.

Rare but serious risks – In very rare cases, the IUD can move out of place or cause infection.

Does not protect against STIs – Needs to be combined with condoms for STI prevention.

4) Birth Control Implants (Implanon/Nexplanon)

Pros:

Long-term protection – Effective for up to 3 to 5 years.

Highly effective – Over 99% success rate in preventing pregnancy.

No daily reminder needed – Once inserted, it works continuously without daily effort.

Reversible – Fertility returns quickly after removal.

Cons:

May cause irregular bleeding – Some women experience spotting, lighter periods, or no periods at all.

Requires a procedure – Insertion and removal must be done by a healthcare provider.

Possible side effects – Can cause headaches, weight gain, mood changes, or acne.

Does not protect against STIs – Additional protection is needed for STI prevention.

5) Birth Control Injection (Depo-Provera)

Pros:

Long-lasting – One shot prevents pregnancy for about 3 months.

Highly effective – Over 94% effective when used correctly.

No daily pill required – Ideal for those who struggle with remembering to take a pill.

May reduce menstrual cramps – Some women experience lighter or no periods.

Cons:

Requires regular doctor visits – Must get an injection every 3 months for continued effectiveness.

Possible weight gain – Some women notice an increase in weight.

Delayed return of fertility – It may take several months to conceive after stopping the injections.

Does not protect against STIs – Additional protection is needed for STI prevention.