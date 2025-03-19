Which country has women with the biggest breasts in the world?

If you are a "boobs" guy, you might want to consider relocating to these countries.

The World Population Review analyzed breast size data from 108 countries, considering factors like genetics, nutrition, BMI, and fitness levels. While many variables influence bust size, one country emerged as the clear leader, boasting the largest average cup size among women worldwide.

Norway took the crown with the largest average breast size, boasting a cup size between C and D. But before you book a flight to Norway, it would interest you to know that bigger is not always better when it comes to breast size.

This is a new research. According to information collated by World Data on the average breast size worldwide, it says that your breast might be a telling indication of your overall health.

Researchers have noted a striking correlation between larger breast sizes and higher BMI. Since breast tissue is largely composed of fat, women in countries with higher obesity rates tend to have larger breasts.

The World Health Organization (WHO) defines overweight as a person who has a BMI that is greater than or equal to 25, and obese as someone whose BMI is 30 or over. Norwegian women maintain a lower-than-average BMI of 26.2.

The US trailed behind in second place, with an average BMI of 29 and a cup size of C, while the UK’s average BMI was 27.1 with an average cup size of C. Generally speaking, the bigger you are in body mass, the bigger your breasts are, too. For most women, the higher their BMI is, the larger their breasts are.

According to World Data, the largest breasts can be found in Norway, Iceland, the United Kingdom, and the USA, while the smallest are most common in Central Africa and Southeast Asia.

While the trend suggests that larger body mass often results in larger breasts, there are exceptions. Denmark, for example, is the only country in the top 20 where women have a "healthy" BMI (24.6) but still feature on the list.

Top 20 Countries With Women With The Biggest Breasts & Their BMI