How to apply for the American Visa Lottery: It closes in 1 week!

The H-1B Visa Lottery for 2025 is now open, and the application window will close in just ONE WEEK, specifically on March 24th.

This visa program offers an incredible opportunity for qualified professionals from Nigeria and around the world to live and work in the U.S. Here’s what you need to know to take advantage of this opportunity and secure your spot in the H-1B Visa Lottery:

ALSO READ: This is why visa denials are increasing for Nigerian applicants

What is the H-1B Visa?

The H-1B Visa is a work visa that allows foreign professionals to move to the U.S. and work for an employer in a specialized field. This visa is highly sought after because it allows individuals to live and work in the U.S. for up to six years, with the possibility of extending it or transitioning to permanent residency.

The H-1B Visa Lottery is a system in which 85,000 visas are randomly selected each year. The lottery is divided into two rounds:

65,000 visas are selected in Round 1

20,000 visas are selected in Round 2, specifically for individuals with advanced degrees from U.S. institutions.

How to Qualify for the H-1B Visa

To apply for the H-1B Visa, you need to meet the following requirements:

Educational Qualification: A Bachelor’s degree (BSC) or Higher National Diploma (HND) is required. Work Experience: For those without a university degree, work experience in a specialized field is crucial. Three years of work experience is considered equivalent to one year of university education, so if you don’t have a degree, you should have at least 10 years of relevant work experience. Employer Sponsorship: Your employer must file a petition for you with the U.S. government. This is a key part of the application process, as you cannot apply for the H-1B Visa without a sponsoring employer. If you don’t have one yet, there are ways to find employers who are willing to sponsor your visa.

ALSO READ: 10 common travel mistakes Nigerians make

The Application Process

The application process for the H-1B Visa is a relatively short one, and you need to act fast! Here are the steps: Check Eligibility : Make sure you have the necessary qualifications (degree or work experience) and have secured an employer who will file a petition on your behalf.

Submit Application : The application period is from March 7th to March 24th. You need to submit your application through the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website.

Wait for Lottery Selection: Once you’ve applied, you will be entered into the lottery system. Remember, only 85,000 visas are granted, and there are thousands of applicants every year, so the chances of selection are random.

Additional Costs

If you are selected in the lottery, there are a few financial costs to consider before making the move to the U.S. These include:

Legal fees for processing your application.

Asylum costs

Other fees, including those for moving your family and settling in the U.S. You should expect to pay around $5,000 - $8,000 which is (₦7-₦12m) in total to cover these expenses.