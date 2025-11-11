7 Hairstyles That’ll Survive Every Party, Concert, and Event This Detty December

As we prepare to usher in December, also known as ' Detty December ' in Nigeria, it’s officially time to explore all your options and decide which fabulous hairstyle you’ll rock for the most exciting month of the year.

December is the busiest month for the social calendar with numerous festivals, concerts, end-of-year parties, and Christmas celebrations. It's non-stop festivities, which means the last thing you want is a high-maintenance hairdo.

Most women will want hairstyles that are low-maintenance, protective, and don't require daily styling stress, which allows them to move around freely and focus on having a good time. Here are some chic, stress-free styles that will keep you slaying from the 1st to the 31st:

1. Bone Straight Braids

These braids are a lush upgrade from your regular knotless braids, but the secret of this hairstyle lies in the extensions. Instead of using typical braiding hair, human hair extensions are used, which is what gives them that beautifully silky texture, luxurious feel, and straight, flowy look.

ADVERTISEMENT

They truly look and feel much better than standard knotless braids, and they have a more sophisticated finish. READ ALSO: The Best Bridal Styles for Natural Hair, Locs and Everything in Between

2. Boho Knotless Braids

Boho knotless braids, or goddess braids, are regular knotless braids with wavy or curly sections left out and incorporated into the braids for a fuller, more voluminous, and effortlessly chic look.

ADVERTISEMENT

A common complaint is that maintaining the loose curls can be taxing. The best way to combat this is to insist on using human hair curls. Human hair curls have a significantly longer lifespan, they don't tangle as much as synthetic ones, and they require minimal maintenance. You really only need a water spray and a good leave-in conditioner to keep them looking fresh. You can get this style in any length you desire, from short bobs to bra-length to dramatically long.

3. Mini/Micro Twists

Mini or micro twists are small, delicate twists that are done with kinky extensions and have a fantastic natural look and feel. They are versatile and can be styled in numerous ways, from updos to ponytails, or simply left down.

Once the initial installation is done, they are extremely low-maintenance. You only need a little oil or mousse, and you’re good to go. They're a beautiful protective style that gives your natural hair a break while keeping you ready for any December outing.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Lemonade Braids

Lemonade braids are a type of cornrow that is styled in a sweeping motion, typically starting from a side parting and often directed to one side. They are known for being flattering and offer a sharp, neat aesthetic that looks fabulous for parties and concerts.

They get their name from Beyoncé's Lemonade era, where she sported the style heavily. They keep your hair completely tucked away and styled, ensuring maximum movement without worrying about frizz or flyaways. READ ALSO: 5 Tems Hairstyles You’ll Want to Screenshot for Next Salon Appointment

5. Micro Braids Sew-In

ADVERTISEMENT

This style gives you the neatness of micro braids combined with the length and volume of a sew-in weave. Your hair is neatly cornrowed or braided in tracks, and then the micro-braided hair extensions are sewn onto the cornrows.

This provides a very natural transition and is perfect if you want that long, voluminous braid look without spending days in the salon. It's truly a seamless blend.

6. Braided Bob Sew-In (Tyla Braids)

This sharp, sleek bob is affectionately known as " Tyla braids " because the South African singer has worn it so frequently that it's now strongly associated with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

It's a chic, ear- or chin-length braided bob that has a fashionable, head-turning look. It’s light, breezy, and the right hairstyle you need for dancing all night long.

7. The Sleek Ponytail

The ponytail is like the OG December hairstyle. It’s always been the no-brainer hairstyle that girls do anytime December rolls in. It’s a timeless classic that never fails. A high, sleek ponytail using extensions or a wig is a hairstyle for showcasing your facial features.

ADVERTISEMENT

It instantly elevates any look and, crucially, keeps all the hair off your neck and back, which is essential for those sweaty dance floors! You can go for bone straight or add some soft curls to the tail for extra bounce.