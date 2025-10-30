When it comes to the conversation about what hairstyle to wear on your wedding day, nine times out of ten, the default look is a frontal wig glued, melted, and laid to perfection for the ultimate “princess bride” look. While there’s nothing wrong with going the wig route, many brides have slowly distanced themselves from their roots (literally and figuratively).

Somewhere along the line, we started to believe that braids, locs, and natural hair weren’t “boujee enough” for a wedding. Some even call them “ razz ,” but that couldn’t be further from the truth. There’s absolutely nothing “razz” about rocking your natural texture, locs, or braids on your big day. It all comes down to styling and technique.

Naturally, the most important consideration for any bridal hairstyle (especially for white weddings) is ensuring that it can accommodate your veil. Your stylist should be able to create a look that not only flatters your face and complements your dress but also allows space for your veil to sit securely because no one wants their veil flying off mid-vow. The main reason brides-to-be shy away from natural hairstyles for weddings is that they require specialised technique.

Braids, locs, and natural hair have unique textures as they’re often thicker and coarser compared to the silkiness of human hair wigs . With the right stylist who understands how to work with texture, you can have the most elegant, timeless, and head-turning bridal look. If you’re a loc’d queen, a braid babe, or proudly rocking your natural curls, here are some stunning bridal hairstyle ideas to inspire you.

For the Loc’d Bride

1. Barrel Twist Buns with Boho Ends

This hairstyle will always remain a classic if you have locs. The hairstylist usually sections your locs and twists them into big barrel-like rolls, then pins them neatly into a low bun. What makes it extra pretty are the little curly ends left out to hang softly, which is what gives it the “boho” look.

It’s neat, but not too stiff. If you’re wearing a strapless dress or something off-shoulder, this style frames your face beautifully while keeping your neck free.

2. Curly High Bun with Loc Tendrils

This style is all about height and softness. Your locs are first slightly curled and then pulled up into a high bun, but instead of everything being tucked in, a few strands or curls are left loose to fall by the sides of your face. Those pieces make it look less serious and more romantic.

3. Cornrow Locs with a Kinky Curly Ponytail

This style combines two textures: the neatness of cornrows and the volume of curls. The locs are cornrowed towards the back or crown of your head, then a big, fluffy kinky curly ponytail is added to the end.

You can do this hairstyle if you want one that moves when you walk or dance. It’s also veil-friendly because the ponytail gives enough space for your veil to sit comfortably behind it.

4. Loc Updo with Cornrowed Sides

This is a very clean and elegant style. The sides of your hair are cornrowed going backwards, while the rest of your locs are gathered and twisted into a bun at the back. Some people call it a goddess loc bun.

It gives structure without looking too done-up, and it works well if you’re wearing jewellery or something detailed on your neck. READ ALSO: 10 Genius Ways Halle Bailey Has Styled Her Locs From Mermaid Braids to Sculpted Buns

For the Braided Bride

1. Braids with French Curls Styled into an Updo

This hairstyle is for brides who love braids but want something a little softer. The braids are done with curly ends (that’s the French curl part), and then pinned up into a simple updo. The curls add that light, bouncy touch that makes it look less boxy and more elegant.

2. Butterfly Stitch Braids

Butterfly stitch braids are one of those styles that look like they took forever to do, in a good way. Each braid is cornrowed into jumbo plaits, and it has a slight looped pattern.

You can wear it straight back, or the stylist can twist the ends into a bun. It’s neat, long-lasting, and still looks nice when your edges start growing out.

3. Boho Braids Styled into a Side Part and Updo

If you want something that feels relaxed but still formal, try getting Boho braids. Boho braids are those braids that have a few curly pieces hanging loose here and there. They’re usually tagged as the best braided hairstyle for summer vacations, but they still work well as a wedding hairstyle.

With a side part and a pinned-up back, it looks soft and romantic. It's a really good option if you don't want a tight, structured style that will make your veil or tiara stay in place all day long.

For the Natural-Haired Bride

1. Low Textured Bun

This style is simple and timeless. Your natural hair is stretched or blown out a bit, then brushed down into a low bun at the back of your neck.

The bun itself shows off your natural texture, so it doesn’t look too flat or slick. It’s easy to pin a veil or hairpiece on top, and you can add a middle or side part depending on your dress.

2. Middle Part Low Bun

This one is similar to the textured bun, just sleeker. The hair is parted in the middle, smoothed down with gel or mousse, and gathered at the back. It’s a clean, put-together look that always works.

Temi Otedola, now Temi Ajibade, rocked this look for the entirety of her white wedding in Monaco, so let’s say it’s billionaire-approved.

3. Textured Chignon with Side Part

A chignon is basically a low bun, but a bit more styled and tucked in. For natural hair, it usually involves twisting or rolling the hair before pinning it into place, so it has more shape.

