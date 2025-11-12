Davido’s journey with luxury cars began with an Audi R8 after he rose to fame, and just days ago, he added a 2025 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan worth ₦1.08 billion to his collection, proving the saying: money na water and e dey flow.

Davido’s fleet of cars shows how far he’s come, and each year the Afrobeats icon upgrades it with rare, high-performance machines that reflect his success story.

Davido’s Luxury Car Collection

1. 2016 – The Audi R8

Davido’s love affair with supercars began in 2016, when he gifted himself a convertible Audi R8 for his 23rd birthday. The sleek coupe, powered by a V10 engine producing 413 horsepower, can go from 0–100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds. It marked the start of his collection of high-end rides.

2. 2018 – Bentley Bentayga

After the success of his 30 Billion concert, in 2018, Davido rewarded himself with a Bentley Bentayga worth over ₦100 million. The luxury SUV, powered by a W12 engine producing 626 hp, became one of his most photographed vehicles that year.

3. 2021 – Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Aventador

In 2021, Davido joined the elite class of Rolls-Royce owners when he bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the world’s most luxurious SUV, priced at around ₦500 million. The Cullinan’s twin-turbo 6.7-liter V12 engine and handcrafted interior screamed wealth and prestige.

That same year, he added a Lamborghini Aventador worth ₦300 million–₦500 million, powered by a roaring V12 that hits 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds. He captioned the reveal, “Christmas came too early.”

4. 2022 – Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Following his sold-out show at the O2 Arena, Davido purchased the 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, worth about ₦250 million. The luxury SUV came with a 4.0-liter V8 Biturbo engine and EQ Boost hybrid tech, combining power and elegance in true Maybach fashion.

5. 2023 – Virgil Abloh Maybach, Aventador & Range Rover Vogue

In 2023, Davido’s garage expanded again with: Mercedes-Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition — a limited-edition masterpiece worth ₦400 million, acquired shortly after his Timeless concert in Lagos.

A second Lamborghini Aventador , pushing his collection of the model to two.

A 2024 Range Rover Vogue valued at ₦350 million, used frequently for high-profile outings.

6. 2024 – Electric Power and Luxury Expansion

The year 2024 was huge for Davido’s car collection.

Tesla Cybertruck (₦400 million) - Davido bought not one but two Tesla Cybertrucks, including the top-tier Cyberbeast edition. The futuristic pickup is one of the fastest electric trucks ever made.

Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric (₦1 billion +) - He made history as the first Nigerian celebrity to own a Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric, joining the EV elite with a billion-naira price tag.

Cadillac Escalade (Gifted) - To mark his birthday, his car dealer surprised him with a custom 2024 Cadillac Escalade SUV, just weeks after Davido had splurged over ₦2 billion on cars.

Toyota Land Cruiser LC 300 & Prado - Davido also quietly acquired a 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and a 2023 Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, both used for his security convoy.

GAC GN8 Wedding Gifts - When Davido married Chioma, GAC Motors gifted the couple two GAC GN8 MPVs, which now sit in his fleet.

2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom (₦1 billion +) - To close 2024, he capped off the year with a 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom, arguably the most luxurious car on the planet.

7. 2025 – Revuelto, Cullinan, Maybach SL & More

Davido’s 2025 lineup proves why he’s Afrobeats royalty; each car is rarer and more expensive than the last.

2025 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan (₦1.08 billion) - To celebrate his Grammy nomination, Davido unveiled his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge Series II, a 592-horsepower luxury SUV that became an instant social media sensation.

2025 Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid (₦1.4 billion) - Davido added the Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid, a next-generation supercar with a 6.6-liter V12 engine and three electric motors delivering 1,001 hp.

2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Convertible (₦700 million landed cost) - Shortly after Burna Boy bought a McLaren Senna, Davido responded with a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 Convertible, a blend of AMG performance and Maybach opulence.

Davido’s Other Cars (Ongoing Fleet)

Mercedes-AMG G63

Bentley Bentayga

Porsche Panamera

Range Rovers (multiple)

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter Bus

Hilux Pickup trucks (security use)

Quick Facts: Davido’s Most Expensive Cars

