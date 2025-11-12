From an unknown naval officer to one of the most talked-about men in Nigeria in less than 24 hours, Lieutenant A.M. Yerima’s sudden rise to fame is nothing short of remarkable. His name shot into the national spotlight after standing his ground against a powerful politician, an act so bold that even the bravest often hesitate to attempt it.

Yerima went viral following a widely circulated video of his confrontation with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike. The dramatic encounter captured the nation’s attention and showed us a composed soldier who stood his ground against one of Nigeria’s most outspoken politicians.

Despite the minister’s repeated verbal aggression, Yerima maintained composure and respect, replying, “I am not a fool, sir. I am acting on orders.” Lieutenant Yerima’s calm yet firm demeanour during the faceoff made him an unexpected national figure in a country where political power often overshadows uniformed service.

The Viral Confrontation: Wike vs. Lt. Yerima

The incident occurred at a disputed construction site in the Gaduwa District of Abuja, reportedly linked to former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo (Rtd). Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, a serving officer of the Nigerian Navy, had been assigned to the site with a small team under orders to ensure the safety of workers who had been mobilised for construction activities.

According to Yerima’s own account, the team had received reports that police officers were threatening to harass or arrest the site workers, which prompted his intervention as the supervising officer. When the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, arrived with a convoy of security operatives and city officials, a heated exchange followed.

In the now-viral footage, Wike questioned Yerima’s presence and authority at the site, demanding that the soldiers vacate immediately. Yerima, standing composed and respectful, refused to back down, insisting that he was acting strictly under orders from the Vice Admiral. A rare moment when a junior officer publicly upheld his duty in the face of political authority, sparking nationwide adulation.

Adding to the intrigue was the phone conversation between Lieutenant Yerima and the Chief of Defence Staff, G eneral Olufemi Oluyede, whom Wike called during the incident. In the audio, Yerima was heard giving a calm and detailed explanation of events:

His tone was respectful, not confrontational. He carefully laid out his reasons for being at the site, emphasizing that he was acting within the law and under direct instruction from his superior. It also clarified what had initially seemed like an act of defiance.

Defence Headquarters Reacts

Shortly after the confrontation gained traction online, the Defence Headquarters posted a cryptic message on its official X (formerly Twitter) account:

It is an honour to serve in the Nigerian military. Unshaken, Unbent, Unbroken.

The Defense Minister, Mohammed Badaru, also justified the actions of Lieutenant A.M. Yerima, the naval officer who confronted Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, regarding access to a plot of land purportedly owned by former Naval Chief Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo. He said:

So we are looking into this issue, and we assure that any officer on lawful duty will be protected highly. So we will not allow anything to happen to him so far he is doing his job, and he is doing his job greatly well.

Who Is Lt. A.M. Yerima?

Long before this incident, Lieutenant Yerima had already built a reputation within military circles as a capable and level-headed officer. He was born on July 20, 1992, in Kaduna State, and his higher education was at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, where he studied Mass Communication from 2011.

After university, Yerima pursued a military career and was admitted into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in Kaduna, where he underwent officer training. Upon completion, he was commissioned into the Nigerian Navy, where his career flourished.

He went on to serve in the Navy’s elite Special Boat Service (SBS), the maritime equivalent of a special operations force. His service record includes participation in several national and international assignments, such as the 2018 Exercise Flintlock in Agadez, Niger Republic, a multinational counterterrorism and special forces training programme. He also served aboard the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Kada, where he earned respect for his discipline and teamwork.

Colleagues describe him as composed, professional, and deeply committed to his duties. The Wike–Yerima encounter has ignited discussions about the limits of political power, the independence of military structures, and the responsibilities of officers serving under lawful orders.