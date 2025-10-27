Davido and 8 Nigerian Celebrities Who Hold Political Appointments

Recently, the Osun State government appointed musician Davido as the chairman of the State’s Sports Trust Fund. His appointment was made in an effort to leverage his extensive social network to raise the funds needed to transform the state's sports sector.

The Afrobeats star’s appointment adds him to a growing list of celebrities who have been tapped to lead public offices. From actors to musicians, these celebrities are bringing their wealth of experience, social currency, and creativity to lead policy-making and governance.

1. MI Abaga

Rapper MI Abaga was appointed as the Honorary Adviser on Entertainment and Creativity by the Caleb Mutfwang-led Government of Plateau State in July 2023. The governor disclosed the appointments in a statement released and signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, who stated that the appointments were based on his resolve to put the state back on sound footing.

2. 2Baba

In April 2025, Music icon 2Baba was appointed Technical Adviser on Entertainment and Community Outreach to the Hyacinth Alia-led Government of Benue State. Alia announced the appointment at Government House, Makurdi, during a sympathy visit from the singer.

3. Eniola Badmus

Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is another star who recently landed a public position. In May 2024, she was appointed as Special Assistant on Social Events and Public Hearing to the Tajudeen Abbas, Speaker of the House of Representatives of Nigeria.

4. Sani Musa Danja

In 2024, famous Kannywood actor Sani Musa Danja was named Kano State's adviser for youth and sports. Danja will have a significant influence on how the state develops its youth and sports programs. Before his appointment, Danja was a devoted follower of Governor Yusuf and was instrumental in the NNPP candidate's 2023 gubernatorial campaign.

5. Laide Bakare

In 2023, Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, appointed Nollywood actress and filmmaker Laide Bakare as Senior Special Adviser on Entertainment, Arts, Culture, and Tourism. She announced the news via her Instagram account. Her appointment continued the trend of entertainers being favoured to serve in the Arts and Culture sector.

6. Anto Lecky

In July 2025, Edo state governor, Monday Okpebholo, appointed BBNaija star Anto Lecky as his Senior Special Assistant, SSA on Tourism and Creative Economy.

Umaru Musa Ikhilor Esq., the Secretary to the Edo State government, signed a statement announcing Anto’s appointment, stating that it was in a bid to position Edo State as a leader in the travel and creative industries both in Nigeria and internationally.

7. Rahama Sadau

In 2024, Kannywood actress Rahama Sadau was appointed as a technical committee member overseeing the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprise (iDICE) programme that seeks to promote investment in digital and creative industries. Sadau and other appointees were inaugurated into the programme by Nigeria’s vice president, Kashim Shettima.

8. Ali Nuhu

Another famous actor who was appointed to a political office in 2024 is Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu. Ajuri Ngelale, the president's spokesperson, announced in January that President Tinubu had named Nuhu director of the Nigerian Film Corporation.

Can Entertainers Make A Difference In Policy Making?

The appointment of entertainers in creative sectors indicates a desire by the government to have the prominent figures in the show business bring their expertise to leading critical areas needed to position the country as a tourist hub.

As musicians and actors, these celebrities have a robust understanding of the challenges confronting the creative sector and the policies needed to address them.