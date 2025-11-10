Davido Shuts Down Ibadan As '5ive Alive' Tour Delivers Pure Gold

Afrobeats King Davido continues to prove his dominance on home soil with a massive, sold-out spectacle. OBO is inching closer to the finish line of his historic nationwide '5ive Alive Tour'.

The latest stop was monumental show at Liberty Stadium in Ibadan on Sunday, November 9.

The superstar, who’s currently nominated for a Grammy next year, thrilled over 25,000 screaming fans at the packed venue.

Davido has now cemented his legacy as the first major artist to successfully tour all six Nigerian geopolitical zones. This commitment to his grassroots audience is why he remains 'The Baddest' to millions.

Before lighting up Ibadan, the superstar had already taken his high-octane performance to the global stage.

Only a day prior, he was thrilling a massive crowd at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai as part of the same world tour. The man simply does not stop.

The Ibadan concert itself was a roaring success. It received crucial state support, ensuring operations ran smoothly from start to finish.

Oyo State governor Seyi Makinde and Davido’s uncle, the governor of Osun State Ademola Adeleke, were among the high-profile attendees.

The Fan Moments That Broke the Internet

Away from the massive crowds and the political clout, the true emotional core of the night was the raw, unfiltered fan adoration.

Two superfans had life-changing encounters that have since gone completely viral.

First up was the notorious skitmaker, 'Trinity Guy'.

He is known for his highly controversial and often extreme prank videos. Yet, on the stage with Davido, the controversial persona vanished. Only raw, overwhelming emotion remained. Trinity Guy, who has been vocal for years about his dedication to the star, somehow made it on stage during the performance of Davido’s monster hit, "FIA".

The moment was electric. He was completely starstruck. Video clips show the skitmaker rolling across the stage floor in sheer disbelief. He literally struggled to get a grip on reality, fuelled by adrenaline and excitement. He tore off his shirt while jumping next to his idol. The energy was fever-pitch.

He later called the encounter his "biggest achievement". Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he posted a deeply personal message. "Years of shouting one name finally paid off," he wrote. "They laughed, mocked, and said I was wasting my time, but today, God proved that faith, love, and consistency always win. @davido you’ll always be my 001 forever." This wasn't just a celebrity meeting a fan. It was the culmination of years of loyalty rewarded on the biggest stage.

Similarly, lifestyle influencer 'MissRozapepper' had her own brush with greatness. She met Davido in person for the first time ever. The encounter was clearly a huge deal. She posted her clip to X, captioning it simply: "Protocols were broken for me. This is huge. God bless @Davido forever."

These unscripted, genuine moments are exactly why Davido's connection with his fans is legendary. He treats his supporters like family, and even as a global megastar, his accessibility and humility is a crucial part of his appeal.

The '5ive Alive' Nigerian Journey So Far

The '5ive Alive' Nigerian tour leg kicked off in October 2025 and has been an unstoppable force ever since.

It's a six-city run designed to celebrate his fifth studio album, 5ive, and his decade-plus dominance in the industry. The tour itinerary has already seen massive crowds in Uyo (Akwa Ibom State) on October 26, Yola (Adamawa State) on October 29, Enugu (Enugu State) on November 1, and most recently Ibadan (Oyo State).

Each stop has been a demonstration of Davido's consistent ability to fill stadiums and command attention. The excitement is far from over. The tour continues its spectacular run with two final, highly anticipated dates.

Next up for the five-time Grammy nominee is a massive stop in at Eagles Square, Abuja, on December 14, 2025. The grand finale will take place at Eko Hotel on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, in Lagos.