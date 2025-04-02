Slavery Still Exists! See 10 countries where it is practised in 2025

When we think of slavery, we often imagine people wearing tattered clothes in chains. However, modern slavery still exists, and it affects over 46 million people worldwide.

The Global Slavery Index has identified 10 countries where slavery is most prevalent—and despite global efforts to eradicate it—human trafficking, forced labour, child exploitation, and forced marriages continue to thrive, especially in these countries.

What is Modern Slavery?

Modern slavery includes any system where people are forced to work or exploited under threat, deception, or coercion. It takes many forms, including: Debt Bondage – Working indefinitely to repay a debt.

Forced Labour – Being compelled to work under threats of violence.

Child Slavery – Children forced to work, beg, or serve in armed conflicts.

Sex Trafficking – Women and children sold into forced prostitution.

Forced Marriage – Women and girls forced into marriage without consent.

Even though most countries have abolished slavery, weak laws, poverty, and corruption allow it to continue in different forms. Let’s explore these nations and the forms of slavery still practised today.

Top 10 Countries with the Highest Number of Slaves (2025 Estimates)

1. India - 11,050,000

India has the highest number of slaves in the world and it is in the forms of bonded labour, child trafficking and forced marriages. Many people, especially from lower castes, are trapped in bonded labour, working in brick kilns, factories, and farms to repay debts that never end. Child trafficking is rampant, with many young girls forced into prostitution or domestic servitude.

2. China - 5,771,000

China has a massive forced labour system, including Uyghur Muslim detention camps where minorities are subjected to hard labour. State-imposed forced labour and human trafficking are prevalent in China. Many migrant workers are also trapped in exploitative jobs, while women and children fall victim to human trafficking for sexual exploitation.

3. North Korea - 2,696,000

North Korea practises state-imposed slavery and forced military labour. The country has the highest percentage of enslaved people relative to its population. The government forces citizens, including children, to work in coal mines, construction, and factories with no pay. Many defectors who try to flee end up trafficked or in forced labour camps.

4. Pakistan - 2,349,000

In Pakistan, modern slavery exists as debt bondage, child slavery and sexual exploitation. Many poor families in Pakistan are trapped in debt bondage, where they must work indefinitely to pay off small loans. Women and girls are often sold into forced marriages or prostitution, while children are used as domestic workers and beggars.

5. Russia - 1,899,000

Russia has a significant problem with forced labour, particularly among migrant workers from Central Asia. Many foreign workers are exploited in agriculture, construction, and domestic work with their passports confiscated to prevent escape. Human trafficking is also prevalent in Russia.

6. Indonesia - 1,833,000

Indonesia has a high rate of child labour, with many children forced to work in palm oil plantations, factories, and fishing boats. Many people are trafficked from rural areas to cities for forced prostitution and domestic servitude.

7. Nigeria - 1,611,000

Nigeria is a major hub for human trafficking, with thousands of women and girls trafficked to Europe for prostitution. Internally, many children are forced into domestic labour, mining, and street hawking. The practice of forced marriage is also common, especially in rural areas.

8. Turkey - 1,320,000

Modern slavery exists in Turkey as migrant worker exploitation, child labour and sexual exploitation. Turkey is a key transit country for human trafficking, with many refugees and migrants trapped in forced labour or prostitution. Syrian child refugees are particularly vulnerable to exploitation in factories and farms.

9. Bangladesh - 1,162,000

Bangladesh is known for its harsh working conditions in the garment industry, where many workers, including children, toil for long hours in sweatshops. Many women and girls are also trafficked into forced prostitution.

10. United States - 1,091,000

The United States has a significant issue with human trafficking, particularly in forced labour and sex trafficking. Migrant workers, especially those without legal status, are often exploited in agriculture, construction, and domestic work.

Slavery in Nigeria

Nigeria has an estimated 1.6 million people living in conditions of forced labour, trafficking, and exploitation. Forced Labour Exploitation - Many Nigerian men, women, and children are subjected to forced labour in domestic work, agriculture, mining, and street vending. Many young girls, known as "house girls," migrate from rural areas to cities in search of work, only to be trapped in abusive households where they are beaten, disfigured, or sexually abused.

Forced Commercial Sexual Exploitation - Nigeria is a major source and transit country for human trafficking, particularly for sexual exploitation. Many Nigerian women are deceived with promises of employment in Europe, only to be forced into prostitution in Italy, Spain, and other countries. Additionally, "baby factories" operate in Nigeria, where women are forcibly impregnated and their babies are sold to traffickers or families seeking illegal adoptions.

Child Marriage and Forced Marriage - Despite legal efforts, child marriage remains a major problem in Nigeria. Rural women, those from lower-income backgrounds, and those with limited education are at higher risk.

Nigeria has one of the strongest responses to modern slavery in Africa, scoring 54% on the Global Slavery Index in terms of government action. However, significant challenges remain. The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) is responsible for investigating human trafficking cases, prosecuting offenders, and raising awareness.