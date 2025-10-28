The ‘Japa’ (relocation) wave isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Every week, someone you know is either processing a visa, moving abroad, or already posting airport selfies.



But while everyone’s chasing greener pastures, not many people truly understand what life abroad really looks like . From the kinds of entry-level jobs Nigerians get abroad to realistic salary expectations and the cost of survival, relocation comes with surprises that no one posts on Instagram. This article is your guide to doing it differently. By the end, you’ll know how to approach your Japa plans strategically with the right mindset and energy.



Where are Nigerians targeting? Where is the best place to relocate to, and what jobs are they starting with ? I’ve broken it down so you can easily compare and see where you fit in.

1. Japan

Yes, you read that right. Japan is actively seeking foreign talent, with places like Kisarazu City launching special programmes. It’s a unique chance to experience a rich culture while building your career. With an ageing population, they're actively hiring foreign workers .

Top Entry & Mid-Level Jobs

Carers: Huge demand. Often requires a specific training programme, but agencies frequently sponsor visas. The pay ranges from ¥140,757 to ¥431,516 (₦1,366,543.56 to ₦4,189,386.03) per month, depending on your skill level .



IT Engineers: If you have 2+ years of experience in programming or system management, the door is wide open. The pay ranges from ¥250,000 to ¥400,000 (Around ₦2,427,132.50 to ₦3,883,412).



English Teachers: Programs like the JET Programme are popular. A degree is typically mandatory, but teaching experience is often not required. The pay is around ¥230,000 - ¥280,000 (Around ₦2,232,961.90 - ₦2,718,388.40)



Skilled Labour: Welders, plumbers, and construction machine operators are needed.

Your Visa Pathway

The Specified Skilled Worker (SSW) visa is your primary ticket . It requires passing a skills and Japanese language exam. For graduates, the Highly Skilled Professional (HSP) points-based system is a faster route to permanent residency.

Pros & Cons

Pros: Incredibly safe, excellent public transport, high-quality healthcare.

Cons: The language barrier is real, cultural integration can be challenging, and the work culture can be intense.

Relocation Tip: Wondering how to ‘japa’ to Japan from Nigeria without a degree? The SSW visa is your best bet. Start learning basic Japanese now, it dramatically increases your chances. Wondering how to ‘japa’ to Japan from Nigeria? Start by checking the official Japan Visa Application Centre (VFS Global) in Abuja or Lagos, or visit their website: VFS Global . The process is more straightforward than you think.

2. Australia

Australia’s economy is booming, and they need hands on deck. If you’re in the trades or tech, this might be your spot. Their immigration system is points-based and highly competitive, but the rewards are significant.

Top Entry & Mid-Level Jobs

Construction: Project Managers, Civil Engineers, and Carpenters with a pay range of AUD $95,000 - $140,000 (Around ₦85M - ₦125M)

Healthcare: Aged and Disabled Carers, Registered Nurses, and GPs with a pay range of AUD $75,000 - $95,000 (Around ₦67M - ₦85M)

Tech: Everything from DevOps Engineers to IT Support Analysts, with a pay range of AUD $85,000 - $120,000 (Around ₦76M - ₦107M)

Trades: Electricians, Plumbers, and Chefs, with an hourly rate of $70 to $200.

The Visa Pathway

The new Skills in Demand Visa is set to replace the old subclass 482. It offers clearer pathways to permanence.



You'll need to have your skills assessed and score high enough on the points test (age, English proficiency, and work experience).

Pros & Cons

Pros: High minimum wage, fantastic work-life balance , beautiful outdoors.



Cons: The high cost of living in cities like Sydney and Melbourne.

3. New Zealand

New Zealand has new visas for seasonal work. This makes it an increasingly attractive option for Nigerians looking for a fresh start. They have a "Green List" of professions that get you on a fast track to residency.

Top Entry & Mid-Level Jobs

Skilled Trades & Tech: The new "Trades and Technicians" residency pathway targets practical skills, with specific roles to be announced soon . Tech roles also remain in high demand.

Seasonal Skilled Work: Roles like Agricultural Technician, Winemaker, shearer, and Outdoor Adventure Instructors are available under the new Global Workforce Seasonal Visa . However, note that these seasonal visas do not allow you to bring your family.

Healthcare: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Technologists are consistently needed, often requiring New Zealand registration.

General Skilled Roles: The Skilled Migrant Category covers a wide range of professions, from construction to IT. Salaries are often tied to the median wage, which is used for visa thresholds. As of August 2025, the median wage is NZ$33.56 per hour (approx. ₦2.1M per month).

The Visa Pathway

Accredited Employer Work Visa (AEWV): The main temporary work visa. You need a job offer from an accredited employer.

Skilled Migrant Category (SMC) Resident Visa: The main path to residency. From mid-2026, two new pathways will make it easier for skilled workers and tradespeople to gain residence.

Global Workforce Seasonal Visa (GWSV): A new visa valid for up to 3 years for experienced seasonal workers. Requires 3 seasons of experience in the past 6 years. It has no English language requirement.

Pros & Cons

Pros: Direct pathways to residency, a beautiful environment, and a government actively seeking to attract and retain skilled migrants.

Cons: The cost of living, particularly in major cities, is high.

4. Germany

Germany is making it easier with its new points-based "Opportunity Card". While knowing basic German is a huge plus, there are still opportunities for English speakers, especially in tech.

Top Entry & Mid-Level Jobs

Engineering: Mechanical, Automotive, and Electrical Engineers. Estimated Annual Salaries: €50,000 - €70,000 (Around ₦50M - ₦70M).

IT: Software Developers, Data Scientists, DevOps Engineers. Estimated Annual Salaries: €45,000 - €65,000 (Around ₦45M - ₦65M).



Healthcare: Doctors, Nurses, and Medical Technologists. Estimated Annual Salaries: €35,000 - €45,000 (Around ₦35M - ₦45M).

Logistics: Supply Chain Specialists and Warehouse Managers.

The Visa Pathway

The new Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte) is a game-changer. It’s a points-based system that allows you to go to Germany for one year to search for a job.



You must prove you can cover your living costs and have basic German skills (or a university degree).

Pros & Cons

Pros: Strong economy, central location in Europe for travel, and low or free university tuition.

Cons: Bureaucracy can be slow and complex; learning German is almost essential for long-term integration outside of major cities like Berlin.

5. Canada

Canada remains a top pick for its straightforward, immigrant-friendly policies. The focus has shifted heavily to Provincial Nominee Programs (PNPs), meaning you might not be heading to Toronto or Vancouver first.

Top Entry & Mid-Level Jobs

Healthcare: Nurses, Registered Care Aides, and Pharmacists are in chronic shortage. The pay is around $70,000 - $95,000 (Around ₦70M - ₦95M).

Tech: Software Developers, Data Analysts, and Cybersecurity Specialists are highly sought after with a pay range of $60,000 - $85,000 (Around ₦60M - ₦85M).

Trades: Truck drivers, welders, and electricians are essential and well-paid. The salary ranges from $45,000 to $65,000 (Around ₦45M - ₦65M).

The Visa Pathway

The Express Entry system is the main federal route, but your golden ticket is often a Provincial Nominee Programme (PNP).



Provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba have specific streams for in-demand occupations. Getting a nomination massively boosts your Express Entry score.

Pros & Cons

Pros: Direct path to citizenship, multicultural societies in major cities, strong social services.

Cons: High cost of living in major cities (Toronto, Vancouver), brutally cold winters in most regions.

You’ve Got This!