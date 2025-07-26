5 relatively unpopular European countries that won't cost so much to japa to

Everyone wants to japa these days, and we can't blame them for it. Between the shaky economy, unstable policies, and persistent power issues, Nigerians are actively searching for a softer landing.

However, as the cost of relocation skyrockets, popular destinations like the UK, Canada, and the US are starting to feel like gated estates, where only the ultra-prepared or ultra-wealthy can gain entry.

But what if the key isn’t in fighting to enter the same crowded doors as everyone else? What if the trick is to look left while the crowd runs right?

There are European countries that may not be at the forefront of people's minds, but offer surprisingly accessible opportunities. They may not trend on Japa Twitter, but they have what matters - affordable living, workable visa options, and a chance to breathe.

Let’s take a quiet stroll through five such places.

1. Portugal

Tucked on the western edge of Europe, Portugal offers what many people are seeking - peace, affordability, and a relatively warm climate. The country doesn’t scream for attention like France or Germany, but that’s part of its charm.

Whether you're a student, remote worker, or just looking for a fresh start, Portugal gives you room to settle without demanding your life savings in return. Plus, living expenses are decent - you won’t be spending a fortune just to keep the lights on and buy some jollof ingredients from the market.

2. Hungary

Hungary is one of those places that people rarely mention when discussing studying abroad. And yet, its universities are packed with international students - many of whom are paying less in tuition and living costs than they ever imagined possible in Europe.

Budapest, the capital, is beautiful and buzzing, but the real sweetness lies in smaller cities like Szeged and Debrecen, where rent is low and life is calm. If your goal is to japa through school and figure things out from there, Hungary is the kind of place that lets you do that - without breaking the bank.

3. Latvia

Latvia sits quietly in Northern Europe, minding its business and offering international students and workers a very manageable cost of living. Riga, the capital, blends history and modernity, and while it’s not a party city, it offers a peaceful space to focus, build, and plan the next phase of your life. If you’re strategic and intentional, you can turn a Latvian visa into a base for bigger European moves.

4. Slovakia

Slovakia is not the kind of country you’ll see in a relocation Instagram reel, but that’s exactly what makes it a hidden gem. This landlocked country in Central Europe offers a quiet, affordable life with easy access to bigger countries like Austria and the Czech Republic. For students, Slovakia provides affordable education and, in many cases, very low tuition fees. It’s safe, simple, and structured, making it a perfect country for people who prioritize affordability.

5. Georgia

