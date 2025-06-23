The silent cost of relocation: What returnees wish they knew

Beyond transport and housing deposits, returnees discover that validating professional credentials, adapting to local healthcare systems and rebuilding social networks can strain both finances and wellbeing.

Varying utility connection fees and time lost navigating bureaucracy add up quickly. Understanding these extra costs in advance helps newcomers budget realistically and avoid unpleasant surprises.

Below are 7 areas returnees frequently wish they had researched before making the move.

1. Professional re-accreditation and licensing

Credentials earned abroad often require local validation. Returnees face lengthy applications, exam fees and service charges to obtain permits. Factoring in several months and costs that may exceed ₦100,000 prevents career delays.

2. Furniture and appliance replacement

Shipping household goods or buying second-hand items can prove more expensive than anticipated. Domestic supplies such as refrigerators, generators and bed sets carry markups up to 50 percent.

Budgeting for new local purchases rather than relying on shipped belongings can save time and avoid import duties.

3. Utility connection and meter deposits

Setting up electricity or water service involves security deposits, meter installation fees and paperwork. Costs vary by state and provider but can total ₦50 000 to ₦100 000. Knowing these fees ahead of time prevents living without basic services.

4. Healthcare registration and insurance gaps

Public facilities may require fresh registration and upfront payments. Private insurance packages often impose waiting periods before coverage begins. Returnees frequently pay out-of-pocket for initial consultations and enrolment fees before benefits apply.

5. Transport licensing and vehicle adaptation

Converting an international driver’s licence, securing local road permits or modifying vehicles for local fuel standards incurs inspection costs and duties. Returnees who own cars abroad may find that import fees and compliance work exceed the vehicle’s original value.

6. Digital and telecom setup

Acquiring reliable internet and mobile data requires deposits, SIM-registration fees and modem purchases. Home broadband plans and LTE-compatible routers range from ₦20 000 to ₦50 000. Budgeting for these start-up expenses ensures you stay connected from day one.

7. Re-establishing social and professional networks

There is also the hidden cost of time spent building new friendships and industry contacts. Returnees often invest in co-working memberships, professional association dues or social-club fees to access networking events.

Viewing these as essential investments improves integration and mental health.