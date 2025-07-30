Stop Playing It Safe - Try these 10 stunning colour combos

Colours matter, and the right colour combination can instantly upgrade your outfit from basic to effortlessly stylish.

Wearing black and white all the time, or sticking strictly to safe neutrals, can quickly become repetitive. While these classic colours have their place, relying on them too heavily might be holding your style back. You may think basic colours are your favourites, but the truth is, you probably haven’t explored enough colour combinations to discover what truly flatters your skin tone or expresses your personality.

Colour has the power to elevate your outfit , brighten your look, and even boost your confidence. Once you start experimenting, you’ll realise how much more dynamic and exciting your wardrobe can be. We break down 10 timeless colour combinations, try them out and see how each pairing adds character and depth to your wardrobe.

10 Colour Combinations That Work

1. Blue and Khaki

Blue brings a sense of calm and authority, while khaki adds a grounded, earthy touch. Pair navy trousers or jeans with a khaki t-shirt or jacket for a clean, modern look. Finish with white sneakers or brown loafers. You can wear this look on casual Fridays, for lunch dates, and on weekend outings.

2. Brown and Beige

This is a warm, soft, and neutral look. Beige lightens the richness of brown, making this combination ideal for minimalist office wear. You can style this look with a beige shirt/turtleneck with brown trousers. Add gold jewellery or a cream handbag for extra polish.

3. Teal and Caramel

Teal and caramel bring a mix of sophistication and playfulness. Style a teal blouse with caramel trousers or a skirt to make a statement. Pair with nude heels or metallic accessories. You can wear this to art shows, creative industry meetings, and dinner parties.

4. Green and Beige

This duo is natural, fresh, and calming. Green symbolises growth and renewal, while beige keeps the look neutral and clean. A beige linen dress with a green crossbody bag or sandals gives off earthy, effortless charm. This combination is great with rattan or straw accessories. This look is great for garden parties, weekend strolls, and casual brunch.

5. Charcoal and Mocha

This is a dark, moody, and mature combination. Charcoal gives depth while mocha introduces a subtle warmth. You can wear this as a business casual outfit or on a stylish dinner night. Wear a mocha blouse under a charcoal blazer or charcoal pants with a mocha top to strike a rich, smart balance. Pair with black loafers or block heels.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Six Ways to Wear A Shirt Dress Like You Know What You’re Doing

6. Champagne and White

This is a soft, subtle, and elegant combination. Champagne’s gentle sheen pairs beautifully with crisp white. It's perfect for bridal wear, upscale brunches, and day parties. Style a champagne satin skirt with a crisp white blouse, and add nude or rose gold accessories for a finish.

7. Blue and Green

These cool tones complement each other beautifully and pop with white sneakers. Try a forest green jacket over a navy blue tee or dress. You can wear this look to meetings, casual days out, and retro-themed parties.

8. Maroon and Pale Brown

This is a rich, regal combination. Maroon adds depth and drama while pale brown tones it down for balance. This look is great for evening wear.

9. Sage Green and Ivory

This soft, dreamy pairing is both elegant and serene. Sage green is soothing, while ivory adds lightness. It's ideal for weddings. Pair with pearls or nude makeup for a soft finish.

10. Black and Charcoal