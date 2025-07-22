You may think a shirt dress is boring, but that’s probably because you don’t know how to style it. It is a versatile outfit that shines everywhere it goes. It’s classy enough to work alone and flexible enough to be styled for various occasions, such as casual errands, work, and dates, without feeling out of place.

It’s the kind of outfit that works on its own, but a shirt dress can also add chic layers, transform depending on accessories, and fit into almost any mood, from “casual errand run” to “I own this building.” Like a good wine, you’d find that a shirt dress pairs well with many things you already have in your wardrobe. Here are a few simple, yet smart, ways to style a shirt dress:

1. With Chunky Sneakers: Casual, but not in a lazy way

When you need to give a relaxed, soft babe vibe that won’t leave you overheating in the afternoon or cold in the evening, lean into simplicity. A pair of chunky-heeled sneakers, a sling bag, and minimal jewelry will give you the cool-babe look. You can swap sneakers for slip-on loafers or sleek slippers, but if you’re going with open-toe options, don’t forget the little things, like an anklets or toe rings, give the rich auntie vibe (it’s easy to look way too casual in slippers).

Shopping tip: Seek out crisp cotton or linen shirt dresses to pull off this look. They hold shape and feel breezy all day. This look is perfect for hanging out with friends, a beach outing, brunch, or weekend wandering in Ikeja City Mall (or any mall). Price: ₦3,500. Where to Buy: Shop Tees and_More .

2. With Heels and Belt: Office-ready, but too cool to be “profesh”

Source: Pinterest . For those outside of Gen Z reading this, “profesh” is a cool way of saying “professional.” Styling a dress shirt with heels suits the Nigerian workplace, being polished enough for meetings yet comfortable for any event or occasion.

To style this shirt dress, you can cinch your waist with a sharp belt at the waist (fabric or leather) to add shape. Additionally, a leather tote bag and stud earrings will instantly give you the clean, IT girl look.

3. With a Knit Vest: Chic, Classy, and Bougie

This is for the days when you want your outfit to have more depth and interest. Layer a cropped knit vest, a corset, or even a sleeveless tailored vest over your shirt dress for texture and contrast. You can either layer a cropped or long cable-knit vest from ShopLunab at a sales price of ₦39,000, a tailored cotton vest, a lightweight sweater, or a corset.

You can finish the look with boots or sneakers, depending on your vibe, but we’re partial to strappy heels or pointed flats if you want something chic but comfy. Gold jewelry and a structured mini bag finish up the look.

Read Also: 8 Different Types of Jean Cuts and How to Style Them

Quick Tips To Improve Your Look: Roll sleeves up to the elbow for a laid‑back feel or leave them down and buttoned to look polished.

If your shirt dress is longer, consider ankle‑strap heels or pointed flats to make your legs look longer. If it’s short, balance volume on top with a structured layer like a vest, corset, or waist pouch.

Crisp cotton or linen feels airy and casual; silk blends or satiny fabrics read more formal or nighttime. Bold stripes and florals can be dressed up or down depending on your accessories.

4. With Sandals: Relaxed and Comfy

A dress shirt may seem too simple to pair with sandals, but when styled with appropriate accessories and worn with the right aura, it looks just as great as other styling options. You can wear a wide-brimmed hat, facecap or a silk scarf in the afternoon; a simple pearl choker; and a leather or woven tote bag . This type of style may fit casual errands, beach outings, and travels.

A leather tote bag from Eniola Bags costs ₦15,000, while a silk scarf from Abuja Vintage Scarves costs ₦1,500 each and ₦12,000 for twelve pieces.

5. Street Style: Cool and Androgynous

For a street shirt dress style , anything streetstyle goes. The basic things you need to put the look together are a pair of chunky sneakers , a face cap, an oversized sunshade, and some street-worthy jewellery.

You can level up and layer it with a knitted vest or a waist bag from Jumia at the price of ₦6,500 for an even edgier look. Price: ₦14,999. Where to Buy: Shop Amary .

Read Also: Women Who Hate Jeans Share the Most Comfortable Alternatives

6. With a Strapless Mini Dress

This is the baddest IT girl look every fashion lover dreams of recreating. It's quite easy to put this together; here’s how to go about it: Layer a tailored, strapless, mini-flare mini dress on top of a shirt dress. To give the look a sexy edge, pair it with pantyhose and stilettos.