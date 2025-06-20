Olori Ivie Atuwatse III, known to many as Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, is far more than a ceremonial figure beside His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III.

She was born Ivie Okunbo in Lagos on May 22, 1986. She’s a lawyer educated at the LSE and called to the Nigerian Bar in 2010. Beyond her legal credentials, she’s a philanthropist, entrepreneur, UN SDG Ambassador, and high-impact advocate for women and children across the Niger Delta.

She got married to the Olu in November 2014, and they have three children. The royal couple seem to be building a modern monarchy rooted in tradition, service, and style. But what truly captivates onlookers is her impeccable fashion sense.

With every tailored attire and regal turban, Olori Ivie Atuwatse III redefines what it means to dress with purpose, poise, and power. In a fashion landscape often dominated by skin and spectacle, Olori is the queen who proves that modesty is refinement.

Her fashion choices blend sculpted elegance with soft femininity. From sharply padded blazers, fluid caftans, or floor-grazing gowns. She balances power and delicacy effortlessly, always covered, never hidden.

Sometimes, it could be a corseted waist, an embroidered sleeve, but she doesn’t shout style, she whispers royalty.

No discussion of Olori’s style is complete without two essentials: her headwraps and her go-to designer, Tubo. The turban sculpts each piece to harmonise with her look. And then there’s Tubo, the Nigerian fashion brand whose structured elegance and feminine precision mirror Olori’s own persona.

Olori’s fashion is more than aesthetics. For state functions, she goes for strong tailoring, structured sleeves, and minimal jewellery. For traditional events, she embraces Nigerian heritage with richly woven fabrics, layered wrappers, beaded details, and cultural embroidery. Every outfit is a nod to her Itsekiri roots.

And on philanthropic missions, the tone shifts to bright jewel tones, vibrant prints, and soft fabrics. And when she steps out with the Olu of Warri, her husband, their coordinated outfits serve us solid couple goals.