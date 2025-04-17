DIY Recipes: How to make creamy Nigerian salad

So, you’ve mastered jollof. You’ve conquered gizdodo. Maybe you’ve even dabbled in puff-puff chefing on TikTok. But can you make Nigerian salad?

Nigerian salad is a full mix of veggies, sweet corn, boiled eggs, and more mayo than your arteries are probably ready for. This dish can be paired with jollof rice, grilled chicken, or just eaten solo.

And the best part? It’s super easy to make.

Ingredients you’ll need

Quantities here can be adjusted depending on how many mouths you’re feeding.

2 large carrots

Shredded lettuce

Shredded cabbage

2 ripe, firm tomatoes

1 medium cucumber

1 cup cooked pasta or boiled potatoes

2 large boiled eggs

Sweet corn

Salad cream (or a homemade dressing)

For the homemade dressing:

2 tablespoons white vinegar

6 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons icing sugar

2 teaspoons mustard

Instructions

1. Prepare the vegetables: Begin by washing and draining all your vegetables. Shred the cabbage and lettuce finely. Dice the tomatoes and cucumber into small cubes. Grate the carrots or chop them into tiny pieces.

2. Cook the potatoes: Boil the potatoes until tender. Once cooked, cut the potatoes into small chunks and set them aside.

3. Prepare the eggs: Boil the eggs until hard, then peel and cut them into quarters.

4. Drain the canned ingredients: Open the cans of baked beans and sweet corn. Pour them into a colander to drain any excess liquid.

5. Assemble the salad: In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded cabbage, lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumber, grated carrots, cooked pasta or boiled potatoes, and sweet corn. Mix everything gently to combine.

6. Add the dressing: Pour the salad cream over the salad mixture and toss to coat evenly. If you're using the homemade dressing, whisk together the white vinegar, mayonnaise, icing sugar, and mustard (if using) until smooth, then add to the salad and mix well.

7. Chill and serve: Cover the salad and refrigerate for at least an hour to allow the flavours to meld. Just before serving, arrange the boiled egg quarters on top for a decorative touch.

Tips for the perfect salad

Keep it crisp: To maintain the crunchiness of the lettuce, add the dressing just before serving. This prevents the leaves from becoming soggy.

Use firm tomatoes: Opt for ripe but firm tomatoes. Overripe tomatoes can release excess moisture, making the salad watery.

Customise to your taste: Feel free to add other ingredients like bell peppers, onions, or even corned beef to suit your preferences.

Serve cold: This salad is best enjoyed chilled.

You can eat the salad with jollof rice, fried rice, grilled chicken or suya. It coud also be enjoyed on its own, with a fork.