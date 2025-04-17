5 things you didn’t know you could buy with cryptocurrency

For years, cryptocurrency was a controversial topic in Nigeria. The government’s initial ban in 2021 left many crypto enthusiasts frustrated, but in 2025, the tides turned.

With official recognition and regulations in place, Nigerians are now freely exploring the possibilities of digital currencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USDT and more.

This means that you can now legally explore the world of crypto and use it to make purchases. But what can you actually buy with your digital assets? You might be surprised!

Here are seven surprising things you didn't know you could purchase with cryptocurrency.

1. Real estate

The Nigerian real estate sector is undergoing a digital transformation. Landowners and real estate agents are increasingly accepting digital currencies as a form of payment.

Notably, Pi Network's cryptocurrency, Pi, has gained traction among Nigerian property owners. This shift towards digital currency offers a more efficient and secure method of property transactions, reducing the reliance on traditional banking systems.

With blockchain technology ensuring transparency in transactions, crypto could soon become a standard payment method in Nigeria’s real estate market.

JUST IN: The strange love story of a woman who married the Eiffel Tower

2. International education

For many Nigerians looking to relocate abroad through education, one of the biggest hurdles has always been paying tuition fees in foreign currencies. Bank restrictions and high transfer fees make the process frustrating and expensive. But now, cryptocurrency is changing the game—at least for some international universities.

While not all schools abroad accept crypto payments, a growing number of institutions in Europe, North America, and even Asia now allow students to pay tuition in Bitcoin, Ethereum, or stablecoins like USDT. This is a major win for Nigerian students because:

You don’t need to rely on banks or parallel market rates.

Crypto payments settle in minutes, unlike bank transfers that can take days.

Traditional international wire transfers often come with hefty charges and crypto cuts those costs significantly.

Some universities, like the University of Nicosia in Cyprus (one of the first to accept Bitcoin as far back as 2013), and certain private institutions in Switzerland and Germany, openly welcome crypto payments. Even some student accommodation providers and visa processing agencies now accept digital currencies.

Note that not every school is crypto-friendly. Before making any payments, students must do their research.

3. Travel and flight tickets

Companies like CheapAir and Travala.com have been accepting Bitcoin for flights and hotels since the early 2020s.

This is particularly useful for Nigerians facing difficulties with international card transactions.

Crypto travel bookings also offer perks like instant confirmations and lower fees compared to traditional payment methods. Whether you’re flying to Dubai, Europe, or even a local getaway, crypto makes the process smoother.

4. Fine art and collectibles

The art world has fully embraced cryptocurrency. Internationally, auction houses like Sotheby’s and Christie’s have sold multimillion-dollar paintings for Bitcoin. But closer to home, Nigerian artists and galleries can now explore crypto payments.

Digital art, especially NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens), has gained massive popularity. Many Nigerian creators have sold NFT artworks for thousands of dollars in Ethereum.

For those who love rare collectibles, platforms like OpenSea enable Nigerians to buy everything from vintage sneakers to signed memorabilia, all paid for with crypto.

5. High-end fashion and jewellery

Luxury brands are catching on to crypto’s potential. Companies like BitDials sell Rolex watches, Patek Philippe timepieces, and diamond jewellery for Bitcoin. Even mainstream retailers like Hublot and Philipp Plein now accept crypto payments for their premium products.

For Nigerians who love high fashion but face challenges with international payments, crypto offers a workaround. Instead of dealing with steep bank charges, shoppers can simply transfer Bitcoin or USDT to buy designer goods directly from global stores.

The future of crypto spending in Nigeria With government approval, cryptocurrency is no longer just an investment, it’s becoming part of daily Nigerian life.