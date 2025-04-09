DIY Recipes: How to cook beans the Nigerian way

With a variety of delicious bean dishes to choose from, like Ewa Agoyin, beans and plantain, or beans porridge, getting the perfect taste and texture is a must.
Yet, for many, cooking beans can feel like a mystery. Why does it take so long to get done? Why does it sometimes come out hard?
Choosing the right beans
Not all beans are the same. In Nigeria, the most common types are:
Brown beans (used for ewa agoyin and porridge)
black-eyed peas (for moi moi and akara)
Honey beans (also known as Oloyin, which is sweeter and faster to cook)
For this recipe, we’ll focus on brown beans, the classic choice for Nigerian households. When buying, look for clean, whole beans with no tiny stones.
The secret to soft, well-cooked Beans
There are two main methods for cooking beans:
1. The traditional (longer) method
This is how our mothers and grandmothers did it—no shortcuts, just patience and love.
Pick and wash: Spread the beans on a tray to remove dirt or tiny stones. Rinse thoroughly in cold water.
First boil: Put the beans in a pot, cover with enough water, and boil for 10-15 minutes. Then, drain that water completely. (This helps reduce the gas-causing compounds)
Second boil: Refill with fresh water and cook on medium heat. Check after 30 minutes. If still hard, keep cooking and adding water as needed. The beans should eventually soften and break apart slightly.
2. The fast-track (pressure pot) method
If you’re a busy Lagosian or just impatient, a pressure cooker is your best bet.
After washing, put the beans in the pressure pot with enough water. Cook on high heat until the pot whistles, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes.
The result? Perfectly soft beans in half the time!
How to add an extra touch to your beans
Plain boiled beans? No, thank you! Here’s how to elevate it:
Bean porridge (beans and yam/fish)
Cook beans until soft, then add diced yam or fish.
Add blended pepper, onions, crayfish, and palm oil.
Season with salt, stock cubes, and a pinch of ukpaka (optional, for extra depth).
Simmer until everything blends into a rich meal.
Ewa Agoyin
Boil beans until extremely soft—almost mashed.
In a separate pan, fry blended peppers, onions, and palm oil until the oil floats.
Pour this spicy sauce over the beans and enjoy!
Hacks for the best beans
Drain the first boil water completely—it removes the indigestible sugars that cause bloating.
Potash (kaun) hack: A tiny pinch helps soften beans faster (but don’t overdo it).
For a richer taste, some add coconut milk towards the end.
