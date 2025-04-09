DIY Recipes: How to cook beans the Nigerian way

With a variety of delicious bean dishes to choose from, like Ewa Agoyin, beans and plantain, or beans porridge, getting the perfect taste and texture is a must.

Yet, for many, cooking beans can feel like a mystery. Why does it take so long to get done? Why does it sometimes come out hard?

Choosing the right beans

Honey beans (also known as Oloyin, which is sweeter and faster to cook)

Not all beans are the same. In Nigeria, the most common types are:

For this recipe, we’ll focus on brown beans, the classic choice for Nigerian households. When buying, look for clean, whole beans with no tiny stones.

The secret to soft, well-cooked Beans

There are two main methods for cooking beans:

1. The traditional (longer) method

Second boil: Refill with fresh water and cook on medium heat. Check after 30 minutes. If still hard, keep cooking and adding water as needed. The beans should eventually soften and break apart slightly.

First boil: Put the beans in a pot, cover with enough water, and boil for 10-15 minutes. Then, drain that water completely. (This helps reduce the gas-causing compounds)

Pick and wash: Spread the beans on a tray to remove dirt or tiny stones. Rinse thoroughly in cold water.

This is how our mothers and grandmothers did it—no shortcuts, just patience and love.

2. The fast-track (pressure pot) method

If you’re a busy Lagosian or just impatient, a pressure cooker is your best bet.

After washing, put the beans in the pressure pot with enough water. Cook on high heat until the pot whistles, then reduce the heat and let it simmer for 20-25 minutes.