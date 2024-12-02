Code for longevity decoded: These things can extend our life

Longevity depends not only on our genes, but also to a large extent on our lifestyle. Scientists agree that small changes in our daily lives can have a big impact on lifespan. Studies show that up to 70% of our lifespan is influenced by environmental factors. Factors such as social relationships, nutrition, exercise and environmental toxins play a crucial role.

Social connections increase lifespan

Close social relationships are an undervalued key to longevity. Studies, including one by Harvard Medical School, show that people with strong social networks live up to 50% longer than those who are lonely. Isolation and loneliness significantly increase the risk of heart disease, depression and dementia. Researchers have found that loneliness increases mortality rates to a similar extent as smoking or being severely overweight.

Loneliness shortens life

According to the WHO, social isolation represents a global health crisis that promotes both physical and mental illness. Studies show that loneliness can be as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Chronic stress caused by isolation significantly increases the risk of heart attacks, strokes and depression.

In 2018, the UK responded to the growing problem by creating the world's first office of Minister for Loneliness. The aim is to encourage people to rebuild social contacts and strengthen networks. Initiatives such as ‘The Great Get Together’, inspired by the late MP Jo Cox, promote community gatherings and social interaction.

In Japan, where loneliness among older people is particularly widespread, programmes such as ‘Ibasho Cafés’ have been set up, where senior citizens can meet regularly, cook and exchange ideas. These meetings not only reduce loneliness, but also give people a sense of purpose and a new meaning to life.

Community activities are an effective way to break the isolation. Sports groups, cultural events and book clubs not only provide entertainment, but also the chance to make new friends. Studies show that volunteering can also have a healing effect. People who volunteer report increased well-being and lower stress.

Reducing environmental toxins

Harmful environmental factors have a significant impact on quality of life. Smoking remains one of the biggest risk factors for premature death. According to the WHO, around eight million people worldwide die each year as a result of tobacco use. Cigarettes cause lasting damage to the heart and lungs and drastically shorten lifespan.

Recent studies show that vapes could be a less harmful alternative. Although not risk-free, they contain fewer carcinogenic substances than conventional cigarettes. At the same time, air pollution is having an alarming impact on health. The report ‘State of Global Air 2023’ shows that polluted air causes around seven million deaths worldwide each year.

Air quality is crucial to life

The quality of the air we breathe has a direct impact on our health and lifespan. Clean air significantly reduces the risk of respiratory diseases and heart attacks. Cities with high levels of air pollution , such as Delhi or Beijing, illustrate the harmful effects of long-term exposure to pollutants. According to the BBC, Delhi's levels of particulate matter are often many times higher than the World Health Organization's recommended limits, leading to an increase in respiratory diseases.

Measures to improve air quality

Various strategies can improve air quality. Planting trees in urban areas helps to absorb pollutants and produce oxygen. The BBC reports that cities like London have launched initiatives to create more green spaces to combat air pollution. Using public transport reduces the number of vehicles on the road and thus emissions. In cities like Copenhagen, promoting bicycle traffic has led to a significant reduction in air pollution. Using air filters indoors can also reduce exposure to pollutants.

More exercise

Physical inactivity is a significant health risk worldwide and affects quality of life and mortality across all age groups. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 27.5% of adults worldwide do not get enough exercise, with women (31.7%) more affected than men (23.4%).

The situation is alarming among children and adolescents. A study by the Federal Institute for Population Research shows that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the physical activity of children and adolescents has dropped drastically, which could lead to permanent health damage.

The problem is further exacerbated in older age. According to a survey, 62% of people over 60 shows a significant lack of exercise. The problem becomes even more acute with increasing age: almost half (45%) of people over 80 no longer engage in any intensive activity.

A lack of exercise makes you ill

A lack of exercise increases the risk of numerous chronic illnesses such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes and certain types of cancer. According to estimates, a lack of exercise even shortens life expectancy: the lifespan for less active men is half a year shorter, for women it is even one and a half years shorter. It is assumed that around seven percent of all deaths in Germany are due to a lack of physical activity.

To counteract these negative trends, the WHO recommends that adults should engage in at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity per week. For children and adolescents, at least 60 minutes of exercise per day is recommended.

Healthy eating: the health effects of processed and fast foods

The consumption of highly processed foods and fast food has increased worldwide and is associated with various health problems. These foods are often high in sugar, salt and unhealthy fats, while being low in essential nutrients. According to a study in the British Medical Journal (BMJ), regular consumption of such products increases the risk of obesity, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Processed food and disease risk

A publication by the British health authority Public Health England summarises the current state of research on the link between the consumption of highly processed foods and the occurrence of overweight, obesity, high blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and allergies.

Fast food, which is often synonymous with highly processed foods , also contributes to these health problems. According to a study by the Royal College of Paediatrics and Child Health, 31% of children and adolescents in the UK consume more than two portions of fast food per week, with the proportion increasing with age.