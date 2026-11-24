Reckitt, through its toilet hygiene brand Harpic, joined the Federal Government in Abuja on Thursday, November 19, 2026, and the Lagos State Government on Friday the 20th to mark World Toilet Day under the global theme “Sanitation and Gender Equality.” At both events, Harpic reaffirmed its commitment to expanding sanitation access and hygiene education in Nigeria. Reckitt was also honoured with the Legacy Award by the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources for its contribution to the state’s sanitation sector.

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The Abuja commemoration also marked the 7th anniversary of the Federal Government’s “Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet” Campaign. As part of the ceremony, the Federal Government officially unveiled the Open Defecation Free Nigeria by 2030 and Other Related Matters Order, signed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to reinforce legal coordination, sub-national accountability, and financing frameworks aimed at eliminating open defecation across the country.

Representing Reckitt and Harpic, Cassandra Uzo-Ogbugh, Head of External Affairs, Media and Partnerships, Reckitt East and West Africa, spoke on the need for public-private collaboration

“Across Nigeria, inadequate access to safe and functional toilets remains a challenge that requires sustained attention. Meaningful progress depends on facilities that people can access, afford, and use safely, and no single institution can achieve that alone. Through Reckitt’s ‘Clean Naija’ initiative, we have reached more than 10 million Nigerians with hygiene education,” Uzo-Ogbugh said.

She further noted that access must be matched by long-term maintenance and inclusive design: “With the Lagos State Government, we have refurbished over 150 public toilet units. Through our partnership with Water.org along with the Reckitt Catalyst Programme, we are helping households finance sanitation and backing local innovators to drive more access. Sanitation planning must also consider the people who face the greatest barriers, including women and girls, people living with disabilities and underserved communities.”

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Speaking on behalf of Vice President Kashim Shettima, Engr. Akubo Adegbe said the Executive Order moves the nation from policy pledges to enforceable action. “Ending open defecation is no longer just a public health aspiration; it is now backed by clear institutional accountability,” Adegbe said. “We are calling on state and local governments to match federal resolve with dedicated budgets, strong enforcement and sustained community ownership.”

In his keynote, the Honourable Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, noted that 185 of Nigeria’s 774 Local Government Areas, along with Jigawa and Katsina states, have achieved Open Defecation-Free (ODF) status.

“Safe and accessible toilets are fundamental to human dignity, school attendance, and the safety of women and girls,” Utsev said. “Reaching our 2030 target requires aggressive private-sector investment, real-time monitoring, and grassroots behavioral change across every ward.”

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At State level, Harpic partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources for Lagos Sanitation Week. It began with a sanitation walk that took hygiene education to five communities and ended with the Lagos State commemoration of World Toilet Day in Ikeja.

The commemoration brought together state environmental officials, sanitation workers, community leaders, and advocacy partners to promote hygienic toilet practices, community stewardship, and equitable sanitation infrastructure across densely populated neighbourhoods.