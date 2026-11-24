For many aspiring musicians, talent is only the beginning. Having the right platform to showcase their abilities, gain recognition, and access the resources needed to build a music career can make all the difference.

For Taiwo Oladapo Opeyemi, popularly known as T-Boss, the 2026 BIGI Music Competition has provided just that opportunity.

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The competition reached its conclusion on Friday, November 20, with T-Boss emerging as the overall winner, earning a reward package designed to support his musical ambitions and give his career a significant boost. A Mass Communication student of Yaba College of Technology (YABATECH), he will receive two music productions, one music video, and promotional support across Soundcity platforms, providing him with the creative resources and exposure needed to reach a wider audience.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Mrs Oluwatoyin Nnodi, Head of Marketing, Rite Foods Limited, described the BIGI Music Competition as a reflection of the brand’s commitment to creating meaningful experiences that connect with young Nigerians and celebrate their interests.

She explained that BIGI’s relationship with its consumers goes beyond its products to creating platforms that encourage creativity, participation and self-expression. According to her, the competition provided an avenue for emerging musical talents to showcase their abilities, gain recognition and pursue their aspirations. She expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the 2026 edition, reaffirming the company’s commitment to initiatives that create engaging and rewarding experiences for consumers.

For T-Boss, the victory represents more than a competition win; it is an important milestone in a journey driven by passion, determination, and a desire to establish himself in the Nigerian music industry. Reflecting on the experience, he described participating in the competition as a privilege and expressed gratitude to BIGI for providing a platform to showcase his talent and opening doors to opportunities he had not initially imagined. He also expressed excitement about the reward package and his determination to make the most of the opportunity to take his music career to the next level.

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L-R: Lucas Emodi (King Lu), Adeniji Adedeji, Mrs Oluwatoyin Nnodi, Head of Marketing, Rite Foods LTD, Taiwo Oladapo Opeyemi (T-Boss), Motolani Alake, Idowu Ogunade (ID Cabasa) & Abisagbola Seun (Bankulli) at the closing ceremony of Bigi Music Competition

Also speaking, Biola Aransiola, Brand Manager, BIGI, commended the participants for the talent, creativity and enthusiasm they demonstrated throughout the competition. She noted that the experience reinforced the importance of creating opportunities for young creatives to be discovered, supported and given the platform to develop their abilities.

She expressed excitement about the future of the initiative, adding that BIGI would continue to build on the success of the competition, explore opportunities to reach more emerging talents and make subsequent editions even more engaging.

The competition also benefited from the contributions of its judges, renowned music producer Idowu Ogunade, popularly known as ID Cabasa, and music executive Abisagbola Seun, known as Bankulli. Both commended BIGI for providing an avenue for emerging artistes to showcase their abilities, acknowledging the creativity, passion, and potential demonstrated by contestants throughout the competition.

Other personalities present at the ceremony included Olaniyi Aderuku, Brand Manager, Fearless Energy Drink; Lucas Emorchi; Adeniji Adedeji; and Motolani Alake.

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From left: Adeniji Adedeji; Abisagbola Seun (Bankulli); Idowu Ogunade (ID Cabasa); Taiwo Oladapo (T-Boss), winner of the Bigi & Fearless Soundcity OnTour music competition; Lucas Emodi (King Lu); and Motolani Alake

Beyond crowning a winner, the BIGI Music Competition highlights the wealth of creative talent among young Nigerians and the importance of creating opportunities for that talent to flourish. By bringing together music production, video creation and promotional support in its winning package, BIGI is helping to bridge the gap between having musical potential and gaining the resources and exposure needed to develop it.

As the competition looks towards future editions, the ambition remains to reach more aspiring artistes, provide a bigger platform for creative expression and create opportunities for young Nigerians to take meaningful steps towards their musical dreams.

For T-Boss, the next chapter begins in the studio, behind the camera and, ultimately, before a much wider audience. His story is a reminder that sometimes, all emerging talent needs is the right opportunity to find its voice and be heard.

About Rite Foods Limited

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Rite Foods Limited is a proudly Nigerian food and beverage manufacturing company established in 2007, with a commitment to setting high standards in Nigeria’s fast-moving consumer goods industry. Through its focus on quality, innovation, and excellence, the company has built a diverse portfolio of consumer brands, including BIGI carbonated soft drinks and premium drinking water, Fearless Energy Drink, Sosa Fruit Drink, and Rite and BIGI sausage products.

Beyond its manufacturing operations, Rite Foods remains committed to creating value for consumers and contributing to the communities it serves through initiatives that promote youth empowerment, education, cultural development, and environmental sustainability. Guided by its philosophy of being Truly World Class and Proudly Nigerian, the company continues to invest in products, experiences and initiatives that connect with consumers and make a positive impact.

Connect with Rite Foods Limited; Website: https://www.ritefoodsltd.com/ Social Media: @ritefoodsng Associated Brand Handles: @getbigi | @fearlessng | @sosafruitdrink LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ritefoods/ YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@RiteFoodsLimited