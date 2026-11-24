An Azerbaijani journalist ask Frenkie de Jong about Lamine Yamal's omission from the match day squad for their Champions League clash against Sabah.

An Azerbaijani journalist has joked that Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal is missing tomorrow's UEFA Champions League clash against Sabah because he stayed in Spain to play Grand Theft Auto VI.

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The quip was directed at midfielder Frenkie de Jong during today's pre-match press conference in Baku alongside head coach Hansi Flick, though the 19-year-old has officially been ruled out with right ankle discomfort as fifth-placed Barcelona chase a fourth league-phase victory.

What happened in Baku

Ahead of tomorrow's matchday five fixture at the Baku Olympic Stadium, a local reporter drew laughter from the press room by suggesting to De Jong that Yamal had skipped the trip to Azerbaijan to play the newly released video game.

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De Jong was caught off guard by the question and wore an expression of both laughter and confusion on his face.

The Dutch midfielder had addressed Yamal’s absence earlier during the presser, stating his confidence in Barcelona's squad depth despite the absence of their leading creative outlet.

Before leaving the room, a journalist from Azerbaijan asked Frenkie whether Lamine was missing the game because of GTA 6. Frenkie's reaction: 😭https://t.co/LM20q3rZRo — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 24, 2026

"Lamine has outstanding quality, but we have a squad full of talented players," De Jong said.

Barcelona enter the contest fifth in the 36-team Champions League standings on nine points from four matches, having beaten Feyenoord 5-1, Galatasaray 4-1, and Aston Villa 3-0 either side of a 4-2 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain.

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Hosts Sabah sit 31st on three points in their debut league-phase campaign after conceding 10 goals across their opening four fixtures.

Yamal's ankle setback

Flick opted to leave Yamal in Catalonia as a precaution after the Spain international reported mild discomfort in his right ankle following Sunday's 3-2 LALIGA comeback victory over Villarreal.

Yamal played the full 90 minutes and provided an assist against Villarreal at the Camp Nou as Barcelona overturned a two-goal deficit to stay top of LALIGA on 36 points, three clear of Real Madrid.

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Medical staff expect the teenager to recover in time for Sunday's league fixture against Deportivo Alavés.

His absence interrupts a productive start to the 2026/27 season in which he has registered 13 goals and 11 assists across 15 club appearances, including three goals and four assists in four Champions League outings.

GTA 6 launch mania

The journalist's remark tapped into the global frenzy surrounding Rockstar Games' release of Grand Theft Auto VI last Thursday, November 19, arriving 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V launched in September 2013.

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The title's arrival has triggered widespread workplace absenteeism and waves of annual leave requests, particularly among male employees booking days off to play the game.

British human resources software firm BrightHR estimated that employees across the United Kingdom booked roughly 83,000 days of annual leave worth £12.4 million across November and December around the launch, while Japanese studio Pocketpair granted staff special leave for the release window.