Manchester United's Leny Yoro is set to be available for the Red Devils' next Premier League clash.

The Football Association (FA) has overturned Manchester United defender Leny Yoro's red card and rescinded his one-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

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Today's ruling by an independent Regulatory Commission clears the 21-year-old for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brentford as the 19th-placed Red Devils prepare for tomorrow's UEFA Champions League trip to Sporting CP.

What the FA ruled

An independent regulatory commission reviewed footage from Sunday's 4-0 Premier League defeat at Liverpool and upheld Manchester United's appeal against the dismissal.

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"Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal," an FA statement read.

"The Manchester United player was sent off for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity during their Premier League match against Liverpool on Sunday 22 November. The independent Regulatory Commission's written reasons for its decision will be published in due course."

ℹ️ Leny Yoro's one-match suspension has been removed following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 24, 2026

How Yoro was sent off

The controversy erupted in the eighth minute at Anfield during Mauricio Pochettino's first match in charge after replacing Michael Carrick, when referee Samuel Barrott showed Yoro a straight red card for bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak outside the penalty area.

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VAR officials confirmed the on-field decision at the time, prompting post-match condemnation from Pochettino, who argued that the ball was running through to goalkeeper Senne Lammens and that Yoro never intended to make contact with Isak.

Reduced to 10 men for over 80 minutes, United collapsed almost immediately as Dominik Szoboszlai scored from the resulting 10th-minute free-kick and Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool's advantage three minutes later.

Pochettino withdrew forward Bryan Mbeumo for defender Harry Maguire in the 21st minute to reinforce his backline, yet Rio Ngumoha and second-half substitute Víctor Muñoz struck in the 66th and 82nd minutes to complete the rout.

The heavy loss left Manchester United 19th in the Premier League table with eight points from 11 matches, trailing 17th-placed Nottingham Forest and 18th-placed Sunderland by a single point.

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Upcoming fixtures

United travel to the José Alvalade Stadium tomorrow to face Sporting CP in matchweek five of the Champions League league phase, where the Red Devils sit on six points after home wins over Sabah FK and AS Roma and away defeats at Atlético Madrid and Como.

Yoro's cleared suspension now ensures Pochettino retains his first-choice centre-back for a crucial run of domestic fixtures, starting at Old Trafford against sixth-placed Brentford on November 28 before a trip to Newcastle United on December 2 and a home meeting with Coventry City on December 5.

While the exoneration cannot repair the damage inflicted at Anfield, it marks the second time in just over two years that Manchester United have successfully appealed against a Premier League dismissal, following captain Bruno Fernandes having a three-match ban overturned in October 2024 after being sent off against Tottenham Hotspur.