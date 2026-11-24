Over 1 million Nigerians have won airtime or ₦1M, is your next bottle of Coca-Cola your winning ticket?

Somewhere in Nigeria right now, someone is insisting their club will win the Premier League this season. Somebody else is laughing at them. And while the banter flies across viewing centres, group chats and office corridors, Coca-Cola is quietly making two people millionaires every single day.

Yes, you read that right. The Coca-Cola Premier League Drink, Scan and Win Promo is here, and it is bringing real money and big dreams to the people who love this game the most. This season, Coca-Cola is adding its own twist to the action, and it is exactly what it sounds like: drink your favourite Coca-Cola or any of its participating brands and get closer to the Premier League.

And the proof is already in. Over 1 million winners have been selected for airtime and cash rewards in the Coca-Cola Premier League Drink, Scan and Win Promo, and the list keeps growing. Real fans, real prizes, one scanned bottle at a time.

Two millionaires, every single day

Every day, two lucky participants walk away with ₦1 million. It is the kind of money that makes you stare at your phone twice, call your best friend and start making plans you never thought you would make. A proper Detty December flex? Secured.

Somewhere in Nigeria, someone is watching a game with a bottle of Coca-Cola in hand and becoming a millionaire. It could be you next.

The grand prize: a live match in England

The grand prize is the one that has football lovers talking. How many times have you yelled at the screen, wishing you were in the stadium? Coca-Cola is rolling out the red carpet with an all-expenses-paid trip to England to watch a live Premier League match. This is not just a trip; it is an epic, once-in-a-lifetime journey. And because great moments are meant to be shared, you would not even be going alone as the winner; you get to bring your best friend along for the ride to watch a Premier League game live.

Football has always been about moments, stories and memories. Through the Coca-Cola Premier League Drink Scan and Win Promo, those moments could become bigger than ever before.

Getting in on the action is as easy as opening a cold one. Here is how it works:

How to Drink, Scan and Win

Step 1: Grab your drink: Buy a participating glass or PET bottle of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite or Schweppes, in any pack size.

Step 2: Scan the QR code: You will find it on the label of your PET bottle or on the crown of your glass bottle.

Step 3: Enter your code: Look under the crown or cap for your unique 10-digit code, then enter it on the Coca-Cola Premier League promo website.

Step 4: Win Exciting Prizes: Once in, you can redeem your prize and stand a chance to win exciting rewards in the weekly live draws.

No complicated steps. Just grab a cold bottle, scan, and you could be next.

If you are already following every match, celebrating every goal, and backing your team in the Premier League all season long, this is your chance to be part of something extraordinary.

So, make sure there is a cold bottle of Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite or Schweppes beside you. Visit cokepremierleague.ng to find out more.