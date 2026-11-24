Al Nassr forward Sadio Mane has reacted to CAS's decision on the AFCON final.

Senegal captain Sadio Mané has hailed the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that overturned a Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals verdict and restored the Lions of Teranga as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions.

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Today's decision in Lausanne brings a 10-month legal dispute to a close, reinstating Senegal's 1-0 extra-time victory over hosts Morocco in the January 18 final and officially confirming Mané as a two-time continental winner.

What Mané said

Reacting to the verdict, the 34-year-old forward expressed relief for his squad and supporters after months of uncertainty over the trophy's destination.

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"The decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport that restores Senegal to its title of African champion fills us with joy," Mané said. "Thank you to my teammates. I know the efforts and the sacrifices that each one has made for this second star."

Despite having criticised CAF's initial trophy withdrawal in March as a blow to African football, Mané struck a conciliatory tone toward the tournament hosts, who had held administrative possession of the title for eight months.

🚨🇸🇳 Sadio Mané: “The decision of the court of arbitration for sport that restores senegal to its title of african champion fills us with joy”. “Thank you to my teammates. i know the efforts and the sacrifices that each one has made for this second star”. “I address a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and to the players of Morocco. They have achieved a beautiful run and can be proud of it. I wish them the best for the future”. “Senegal and Morocco are two brother peoples. May the passion for football continue to bring us closer”. “Congratulations to all Senegalese. This win is also yours”. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2026

"I address a message of respect and encouragement to the Moroccan people and to the players of Morocco. They have achieved a beautiful run and can be proud of it. I wish them the best for the future," he said.

"Senegal and Morocco are two brother peoples. May the passion for football continue to bring us closer. Congratulations to all Senegalese. This win is also yours."

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How CAS ruled

The legal battle originated in stoppage time of the January 18 final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where referee Jean-Jacques Ndala disallowed a Senegal goal via VAR and awarded Morocco a penalty with the match level at 0-0.

Senegal head coach Pape Thiaw led his players into the dressing room in protest, halting play for roughly 14 minutes before Mané remained on the turf and persuaded his teammates to return.

Following the resumption, goalkeeper Édouard Mendy saved Brahim Díaz's Panenka penalty attempt, and midfielder Pape Gueye struck in extra time to secure a 1-0 victory on the pitch.

On January 28, the CAF Disciplinary Board issued fines and suspensions to both federations while rejecting Morocco's protest to overturn the match result, only for the CAF Appeals Board to set aside that verdict on March 17 and award Morocco a 3-0 forfeit win under Articles 82 and 84 of the tournament regulations.

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Following Senegal's March 25 appeal, the three-judge CAS panel of Gérald Simon, Ulrich Haas, and Luigi Fumagalli ruled unanimously today that because Ndala allowed the match to resume and finish, his on-field decision stands as final.

The ruling vacates the Appeals Board's administrative forfeit and restores the January 28 Disciplinary Board decision in full, though Reuters reports that the Royal Moroccan Football Federation is weighing a procedural challenge at the Swiss Federal Tribunal.

Mané's leadership and legacy

Mané's intervention during the Rabat walk-off proved decisive not only in completing the fixture on the night but also in giving Senegal the legal standing required to prevail in Lausanne.

Had the Al-Nassr forward followed Thiaw down the tunnel rather than rallying his squad back onto the pitch, the match would have been abandoned, and an administrative forfeit under CAF regulations would have been inevitable.

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The verdict cements Mané's status as the most decorated figure in Senegalese football history, extending his national record tally of 56 goals across 134 international appearances.

Alongside fellow 2021 champions Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Idrissa Gana Gueye, Mané now holds two AFCON winners' medals, adding the 2025 crown to the 2021 title secured via a 4-2 penalty shootout win over Egypt in Yaoundé.