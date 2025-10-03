To live in a decent home with affordable rent now is nothing short of a miracle, given that landlords have increased rents by over 100 per cent since COVID-19.

High rent costs, agent and damages fees have all contributed to making average Nigerians rent shops as apartments. Landlords have shops lying vacant in front of their houses with people not renting them because their location is not perfect for business. Instead of making them useless, they now put it out for rent.

And the situation worsens with landlords frequently raising rents almost every year. This has forced many tenants to abandon their apartments in search of cheaper options.

Cheap is relative for young Nigerians. In today’s Lagos, a self-contained apartment or one-bedroom flat below ₦1 million is considered affordable. Just a few years ago, you could secure a decent self-contained or one-bedroom for between ₦150,000 and ₦500,000 in a moderate environment, but not anymore.

With rising rent prices in prime areas like Lekki, Victoria Island, and Surulere, many Lagosians are turning to more budget-friendly neighbourhoods where they can still enjoy access to good roads, schools, markets, and reliable transport systems.

And that’s where Lagos Mainland comes in. It keeps your rent low while still giving you some livable infrastructure. These places aren’t the fanciest, but if your budget is below ₦1 million, the apartments here lets you save money without totally cutting you off from Lagos life.

10 Locations in Lagos Where Rent is Cheaper in 2025

1. Abule Egba

Abule Egba is along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway in Alimosho LGA. It is known for being affordable and livable, and a top choice for families and workers seeking both convenience and budget-friendly housing. Thanks to the Abule Egba flyover, which makes it easier to link places like Iyana Ipaja, making traffic less stressful compared to other parts of Lagos.

Rent here is far cheaper than in Ikeja, and with just ₦1,000 or less in transport fare, you can get to Ikeja easily. The area also boasts essential amenities such as BRT stations, schools, health centers, local markets like the popular Katangowa thrift market, and quiet residential estates.

2. Iyana Ipaja

Iyana Ipaja is also located in Alimosho LGA along the Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway. This area is always buzzing with activity because of the several motor parks. It serves as a major hub that connects easily to Oshodi and Ikeja, making it an ideal spot for commuters who need quick access to central Lagos.

Housing here is affordable, which makes Iyana Ipaja a top choice for young renters, low-income earners, and small business owners. The area also comes with plenty of amenities, including local markets, shopping plazas, schools, and strong transport links. With its lively atmosphere and accessibility, Iyana Ipaja is perfect for those who prefer a fast-paced environment and don’t mind the hustle and bustle.

3. Agege

Agege is strategically located between Ikeja and Ifako-Ijaiye, making it a central hub on the Lagos Mainland. The area is well-connected through both road networks and the railway for the Lagos Red Line that runs from Agbado to Oyingbo, which makes commuting easier for residents.

Rent in Agege is very budget-friendly, and the area also has essential amenities, including the bustling Agege Market, a railway station, health centers, and sports facilities.

4. Egbeda

Egbeda is located in central Alimosho and is one of Lagos Mainland’s most densely populated areas, especially because it's close to Ikeja. Its structure and accessibility make it a popular choice for both long-time residents and newcomers.

Egbeda also comes with plenty of amenities, including the bustling Egbeda Market, numerous eateries, schools, hospitals, and recreational spots. It’s a lively and family-friendly environment, but also well-suited for young workers looking for affordable housing in a vibrant community.

5. Ikotun

Ikotun is also located in Alimosho LGA, a bustling commercial hub that attracts both residents and traders. The area is widely known for housing the Synagogue Church of All Nations, a global landmark that brings in visitors from different parts of the world.

The area also comes with essential amenities such as major markets, busy bus terminals, schools, and healthcare centers. While it can be hectic and densely populated, Ikotun remains one of Lagos’s most affordable hubs, ideal for traders and families looking to cut down on living costs.

6. Idimu

Idimu is located within the Egbe–Idimu LCDA of Alimosho and offers a quieter and more laid-back alternative to busier areas like Ikotun and Iyana Ipaja. It’s a residential neighborhood that appeals to those who want peace without completely leaving behind Lagos’s accessibility.

The community is supported by local shops, markets, and convenient road links to Egbeda and Iyana Ipaja, ensuring residents can access essential amenities without stress. Overall, Idimu is family-friendly, less chaotic than its neighbours, and a practical choice for affordable living.

7. Ayobo/Ipaja

Ayobo/Ipaja sits on the eastern fringe of Alimosho, close to the Ogun State border. While still developing, the area has been drawing in new tenants and property developers, mainly because of its low cost of living and affordable housing opportunities.

Although it's a bit farther in, for many residents, the attraction lies in its growth potential; it’s an ideal location for anyone seeking long-term value and affordability in Lagos.

8. Ikorodu

Ikorodu is located on the northern outskirts of Lagos and is accessible by both road and water, making it one of the more versatile residential areas for commuters. However, Ikorodu is not without challenges; it has heavy traffic congestion, and occasional security concerns.

Residents benefit from essential amenities such as bustling markets, schools, ferry terminals, and community-based infrastructure. A growing middle-class population is also reshaping the area into a more livable environment.

9. Mushin

Mushin is one of the most densely populated parts of Lagos Mainland, while it carries a reputation for congestion and crime, it continues to attract a large number of renters because of its unbeatable affordability and proximity to key parts of Lagos.

Mushin also benefits from strategic access to transport hubs and its closeness to Yaba, Surulere, and Oshodi. With the ever-busy Mushin Market at its heart, the area remains a thriving commercial center. However, tenants must weigh the advantage of cheap rent against challenges like insecurity and overcrowding.

10. Alagbado

Alagbado is located along the Lagos–Abeokuta axis, stretching toward the Ogun State border. It was once regarded as a semi-rural settlement, but the area is now quickly urbanizing, with new estates and housing projects springing up to meet growing demand.

The community is supported by essential amenities such as local markets, schools, and transport links connecting residents to Abule Egba, Sango, and Ikeja. For property buyers, Alagbado is especially attractive due to its affordable plots and potential for future development.

Disclaimer: This doesn’t mean you won’t find houses above ₦1 million in these areas. It simply means you can, and most likely will, find a decent apartment for less than ₦1 million.