How to decide the best house to rent

Finding a house to rent can seem like the easiest thing to do, but trust me - it's not! In fact, it's one of the most challenging tasks, especially in Nigeria, where circumstances can force you to search for a house as an emergency.

But in the midst of the chaos, you still want to choose the right home - because a bad choice definitely means stress, wasted money, and constant regrets.

The good news is that with the right steps, you can make a smart decision. Here are practical ways to choose the best house to rent.

Check Location First

Location should always be your top priority. Ask yourself: how close is the house to your workplace, your children’s school, or the places you visit often? A cheap house is not cheap if you’ll spend double the rent on transport and fuel every month.

Also, check for access to public transport if you don’t own a car. A good location saves time, reduces stress, and improves your quality of life. Don’t compromise on this.

Consider Security of the Area

Even the most beautiful house is useless if you can’t sleep at night. Visit the area during the day and at night. Look out for police presence, neighbourhood watch, street lights, and general activity.

Ask residents about crime rates or recent incidents. Some areas look calm during the day but turn unsafe at night. Living in a secure neighbourhood not only protects your belongings but also gives you peace of mind.

Study the Landlord’s Character

A house is not just about walls; it’s also about who owns it. A difficult landlord can make your life miserable. Before you commit, speak with tenants who are already living there.

Ask if the landlord respects agreements, responds to repairs, or constantly increases rent without warning. A kind and reasonable landlord makes your stay smoother. A greedy or hostile one makes every year stressful.

Compare the Cost to Your Budget

Don’t fall in love with a house you cannot comfortably afford. The rule of thumb is to rent no more than 30-40% of your yearly income. If you have to borrow heavily just to pay, then the house is above your means.

Also, factor in agency fees, caution fees, and legal fees. Nigerians often forget these extra costs and end up struggling.

Check for Accessibility and Roads

A good house in a bad road network can ruin your daily life. Visit the house on a rainy day, if possible. This will show you how the roads truly look. Some places turn into small rivers once it rains.

Bad roads also mean higher transport fares, damaged cars, and constant frustration. Accessibility matters if you need to get to work early, take children to school, or move around easily. Don’t ignore the state of the roads leading home.

Conclusion

Renting a house is not just about finding a roof over your head. It’s about comfort, safety, and peace of mind. By considering factors such as location, security, water and power, landlord’s attitude, affordability, road access, and your lifestyle needs, you increase your chances of finding a home that makes you happy.