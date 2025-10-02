Lagos may be one of Africa’s most expensive cities, but real Lagosians know there are still hidden places where you can shop for affordable items. Truth is, it’s the worst time to be an adult, the good old days are gone, and many Nigerians now joke that they may hit 50 before affording even a tokunbo car.

If you live in Lagos (sorry for the laugh), the megacity of hustle, bustle,and expenses, you already know what it means to feel “rich” one minute and broke the next. Yet, as expensive as life here can be, there are still places where you can find household items, for cheap, if you know where to look and how to bargain.

Instead of relying solely on high-end malls and supermarkets, it's time to go to the open markets, where you can price goods properly until you and the seller find a middle ground. These markets offer daily essentials, from clothing to electronics, and household items. You’ll also find both brand-new products and fairly used (tokunbo) items at a fraction of what you’d pay in retail stores.

10 Lagos Markets Where You Can Buy Cheap Household Items

1. Odolowu Warehouse – Ijesha, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

Odolowu is one of Lagos’s biggest markets for fairly used household goods. They stock almost everything for the home, from furniture and mattresses to generators, fridges, toys, and kitchenware. Many traders also sell imported groceries from the UK. It is perfect for individuals or families setting up or upgrading their homes.

2. Arena Market – Oshodi

Arena Market offers a wide variety of fairly used household items, from TVs, fridges, air conditioners, and kitchen gadgets. Beyond appliances, the market also has large clothing and textile sections, plus affordable home décor like curtains and bedsheets. P.S.: Buyers just need to test appliances before purchase.

3. Lawanson Market – Surulere

Lawanson connects Mushin, Surulere, and Ojuelegba. It’s popular for gas cookers, ovens, blenders, and fairly used home appliances. You’ll also find cookware, fans, vacuum cleaners, and other essentials. For practical home supplies at half the price, Lawanson is a top pick.

4. Westminster, Alaba International Market – Ojo

Alaba is West Africa’s largest electronics market, and its Westminster section is loaded with fairly used household appliances like refrigerators, TVs, blenders, kettles, and generators. It’s the place for home items at bargain prices.

5. Dosumu Market – Lagos Island

Dosumu is a hotspot for everyday home basics and party souvenirs. You’ll find pots, cutlery, cleaning supplies, mats, and children’s toys. Event planners often buy bulk party packs here for weddings and birthdays. This market doubles for both household items and souvenirs.

6. Iponri Market – Surulere

Iponri specializes in household décor, plastics, utensils, and party supplies. Here, you’ll find interior decorations, baby products, gift items, and fabric accessories. It’s a favourite for people looking to add personality, like an aesthetic vibe, to their homes without overspending.

7. Holloway Market – Marina, Lagos Island

This market is located within the popular Eko Market. It is the go-to place for cookware and kitchen utensils. From stainless steel pots and pans to plasticware and baking tins, it caters mainly to households in need of durable kitchen supplies rather than electronics.

8. Ebute Ero (Gorodom) – Lagos Island

This market is strictly for brand-new items. They do not sell used electronics here. It’s packed with wholesalers and retailers selling souvenirs, gift items, cookware, and household goods. Bargaining works especially well here if you’re buying in bulk to resell.

9. Ladipo Market – Mushin

Although this market is famous for auto spare parts, Ladipo also doubles as a hotspot for tokunbo household appliances. Here, you’ll find fridges, washing machines, air conditioners, and mattresses at budget-friendly prices. Some stalls even sell imported groceries, making it a convenient one-stop market.

10. China Town – Ojota

China Town, also known as China Commercial City, was established in 2004 to promote Nigeria–China trade. It houses hundreds of shops and apartments, selling cookware and household items imported from China. Although its influence has declined due to exchange rate issues and concerns about substandard goods, shoppers can still find affordable basics here.