Challenges every Nigerian hustler faces when squatting with their friends

Nigeria is a clear definition of the hustle being real. And while Nigerians are generally known for being smart hustlers, there are times when we hit our lows and everything seems to be going sideways.

At such times, everything becomes a burden, including the ability to afford a place to stay. The solution? Squatting with a friend.

At first, it seems like a sweet deal - free accommodation, companionship, and one less burden while you focus on your dreams. However, as many Nigerian hustlers have discovered, squatting comes with its own unique set of challenges.

Let’s explore some of the most common ones.

The Space Wahala

The biggest struggle of squatting is finding space - or the lack thereof. What looks like a comfortable apartment suddenly becomes tight once you arrive with your personal belongings. Privacy becomes a luxury you can’t afford.

You may find yourself changing clothes in the bathroom, sleeping on the floor, or squeezing into half of a bed. Little things, such as arranging your belongings, become daily negotiations. The more you try to fit in, the more you realise that space is not your own.

Different Lifestyle & Habits

Living with someone reveals sides of them you never knew before. Perhaps your friend enjoys loud music, late-night gaming, or constant phone calls, whereas you prefer quiet mornings and rest. You might be the type that washes plates immediately, but your friend piles dishes till the sink cries out for help.

These small differences start to feel bigger with time, creating friction. Suddenly, things that were once funny during hangouts become annoying in shared living, testing both your patience and friendship.

Uninvited Visitors

When you’re squatting, your comfort isn’t the top priority - your host’s guests are. Cousins can show up from the village, girlfriends can stroll in unannounced, or friends can come for weekend hangouts. Sometimes, you’re forced to give up your spot on the bed or even step out just to create space.

You’re reminded that no matter how long you stay, the house is not truly yours. You adapt by becoming invisible, adjusting your schedule around people you didn’t invite but must tolerate.

The Landlord Factor

The landlord is another big challenge for squatters. Some landlords are strict and don’t allow extra tenants. This means that every time the landlord comes around, you enter “hide-and-seek” mode - lowering your voice, or even sneaking out before he arrives.

Imagine being an adult, yet hiding or pretending to be a visitor in a house you’ve been living in for months. It’s funny at first, but over time, the constant anxiety can drain your peace.

The Emotional Burden

Perhaps the heaviest challenge of squatting is the mental weight it carries. Even if your friend never complains, you constantly feel like a burden. You wonder if you’ve overstayed, if they’re secretly tired of you, or if your presence is holding them back. That guilt becomes motivation to hustle harder, but it can also erode your confidence.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, we can't take away the role of squatting as a necessary stepping stone for any hustler trying to navigate city life. But it comes with its perks. It'll definitely test your patience and friendship, but the goal is to move from being a squatter to having your own house, irrespective of how small. Because nothing beats the freedom of locking your own door, eating your food in peace.