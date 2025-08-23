How not to be the terrible landlord tenants detest

Every day, we hear horrible stories coming from failed landlord-tenant relationships. Unfortunately, when you listen from the tenants’ point of view, it's almost always the landlord at fault.

From random rent hikes to surprise visits, some landlords have earned a reputation for being the ultimate nightmare. But, well, you don't have to fall into the category of landlords with a bad reputation among their tenants.

The truth is that being a good landlord who enjoys goodwill from their tenants isn't so hard. You just need to avoid all the terrible habits that often make landlords infamous.

Here are practical tips to help you avoid being the terrible landlord that tenants detest.

Don’t Be the Rent-Increasing Machine

Few things frustrate tenants more than landlords who randomly raise rent without notice or reason. Yes, the economy is tough, but tenants deserve fairness and predictability. Instead of shocking them with a sudden increase, give ample notice, ideally six months before renewal, and explain the reasons clearly.

Better still, align increases with improvements in the property (like upgrading the water supply or repainting). That way, tenants see value for their money, not just a hungry landlord cashing out.

Respect Tenants’ Privacy

Imagine sitting in your living room, only for your landlord to stroll in just to check something. That’s a quick way to earn the “terrible landlord” badge. Once a tenant pays rent, that space is their home, and they deserve privacy. If you need to inspect the property, give at least 24-48 hours’ notice.

Respecting their boundaries builds trust and makes tenants more likely to treat your property with care. Don't forget that they've paid for it, and have the right of occupancy for the period covered by their rent.

Don't Ignore Maintenance Issues

We'll be honest, nothing irritates tenants faster than landlords who disappear when repairs are needed. A property is an investment, and maintenance is part of protecting that investment. If a tenant reports a genuine issue, fix it promptly.

Even if the responsibility falls on the tenant, show willingness to assist or recommend a reliable technician. Being responsive to maintenance makes you look professional and earns tenant loyalty.

Be Transparent With Payments

Stories abound of landlords who take rent from multiple tenants for the same unit or inflate service charges without breakdowns. This kind of shady behaviour destroys trust and reputation.

Always issue receipts, keep transparent records, and clearly explain service charge allocations if applicable. In the long run, transparency attracts better tenants and shields you from unnecessary disputes.

Treat Tenants Like Humans

At the end of the day, tenants are people with challenges, emotions, and families, not just wallets paying rent. Being empathetic when they genuinely struggle (for instance, offering a payment plan instead of immediate eviction) doesn’t make you weak; it makes you humane. Many tenants never forget landlords who showed kindness during tough times, and they’ll reward you with loyalty and respect.

Conclusion