Why people are against living in the same compound with a landlord

If you've lived in up to two or more rented apartments, you're an OG in the house-hunting game. And as an OG, you know that living in the same compound with your landlord is a no-no. And if you're a newbie, you've probably heard people advise against living in such compounds.

This is because, over time, people have experienced enough drama to know it rarely ends well. As a tenant, you want peace, privacy, and the freedom to enjoy the space you are paying for. Living side by side with a landlord can make that almost impossible.

In today’s article, let's focus on reviewing some of the popular reasons people run away from living in the same compound with a landlord.

Privacy Becomes a Luxury

The biggest problem with living in the same compound as a landlord is the loss of privacy. Every movement you make can easily be noticed. They see when you come back from work, when you travel, who visits you, and sometimes even how often you hang clothes outside.

Irrespective of how civil and respectful you try to be, this can make you feel like you are under watch, and that constant presence can be uncomfortable. Instead of coming home to relax, you feel like you are being monitored in your own space.

Too Many Rules to Follow

When the landlord lives in the same compound, the house usually comes with unspoken rules. Even after signing the tenancy agreement, tenants soon discover new restrictions. It could be about music, visitors, cooking certain foods, or even how long the generator should run.

Every decision suddenly has to pass through the landlord’s approval, and this can be draining. Instead of enjoying your home as you like, you start living like a guest who must constantly adjust to avoid trouble.

Arguments Over Bills and Utilities

In many compounds, tenants and landlords share light and water bills. This is where living together often creates tension. Landlords sometimes watch tenants closely to check how much power or water they are using. If you run your AC too often or keep the water pump running longer than they prefer, they may complain immediately.

Some tenants even face accusations of overusing electricity or wasting resources. It turns what should be a simple arrangement into constant monitoring that creates unnecessary conflict in the home.

Unwanted Interference in Personal Life

Another common issue is how landlords sometimes cross into the personal lives of tenants. Because they are close by, they feel entitled to comment on everything. They may ask why you are not married yet, why a particular friend comes around often, or why you keep to yourself.

For many tenants, this becomes frustrating because the landlord acts more like a nosy relative than a property owner. The line between personal and professional quickly disappears, leaving tenants feeling exposed.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, everyone just wants peace of mind in the home they pay for. Sharing a compound with a landlord can make finding peace hard to come by. From loss of privacy to endless rules and unnecessary interference, the experience can be frustrating.