Airbags are one of the most important safety features in modern vehicles.

They are designed to save lives by deploying in milliseconds during a collision, cushioning the impact, and preventing severe injuries. However, while airbags protect drivers and passengers, using them incorrectly or combining them with unsafe habits can turn this lifesaving device into a danger.

If your car has airbags, never do these four things; otherwise, you could be putting your life and the lives of others at risk.

If Your Car Has Airbags, Avoid These 4 Deadly Mistakes

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Don’t Put Your Legs on the Centre Console

Some passengers find it comfortable to stretch their legs and place them on the centre console or dashboard. While it may look relaxing, it’s one of the most dangerous things you can do in a car with airbags. The reason is, airbags deploy with explosive force, sometimes at speeds of up to 200 mph.

If your legs are on the centre console when the airbag inflates, they can be snapped backwards instantly, causing multiple fractures, broken hips, or lifelong disability. What looks like a harmless way to rest your legs could leave you unable to walk for life.

YOU MIGHT LIKE: Here's What to Do When Your Car Gets Stolen in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Don’t Put Decorations on the Steering Wheel

Some drivers, especially younger ones, love to decorate their steering wheels with rhinestones, diamonds, or metal studs to make their cars more stylish. While it may look good, it’s a deadly mistake. The steering wheel is equipped with the driver’s airbag. In the event of an accident, when the airbag explodes outward, those shiny decorations will be launched straight into your face like bullets. This could cause deep cuts, blindness, or even death.

3. Don’t Place Ornaments on the Centre Console

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s common to see cars with little ornaments, perfume bottles, or figurines placed on the centre console. They may seem harmless, but in reality, they are potential hazards. When a collision occurs, the force of the airbag deployment will fling these objects directly into your face. Imagine a perfume bottle hitting your nose or forehead at high speed; the injuries could range from severe bruises to permanent facial disfigurement. Try to keep your car neat and free of loose items near the airbags.

4. Don’t Drive with a Shark Clip in Your Hair

Hair accessories, especially shark clips, are very popular among women. But wearing one while driving could be extremely dangerous in an accident. When the airbag deploys, your head is pushed back with great force into the headrest. If you are wearing a sharp hair clip, it can pierce your skull or spine on impact. In the worst-case scenario, it could cause brain injury or even death. Choosing safer hair accessories, or avoiding them while driving, can prevent a tragic outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT